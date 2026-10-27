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  • MacBook Pro (2026) Launched in India With 14 Inch OLED Display, Apple’s M6 Chip: Price, Specifications

MacBook Pro (2026) Launched in India With 14-Inch OLED Display, Apple’s M6 Chip: Price, Specifications

MacBook Pro (2026) will go on sale on November 6 via the Apple online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2026 19:36 IST
MacBook Pro (2026) Launched in India With 14-Inch OLED Display, Apple’s M6 Chip: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Pro (2026) sports Apple’s backlit Magic Keyboard

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Highlights
  • MacBook Pro (2026) features a 12-megapixel Center Stage webcam
  • MacBook Pro (2026)’s M6 chip features a 12-core CPU
  • MacBook Pro (2026) is offered in two colour options
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MacBook Pro (2026) was launched in India on Tuesday as the John Ternus-led tech giant's flagship laptop, a day before the company's ‘Pro and Tell' event. The new MacBook Pro (2026) is powered by the M6 chipset, which features a 12-core CPU. It is the tech giant's first SoC built on the 2nm process. The new M6 configuration is only available with the 14-inch model. Apart from this, the latest MacBook Pro (2026) is equipped with an OLED display, a first for the laptop lineup. The company is also offering an optional nano-texture display upgrade with the 14-inch MacBook Pro. It also features a 12-megapixel webcam with Center Stage.

MacBook Pro (2026) Price in India, Availability

In India, the price of the MacBook Pro (2026) starts at Rs. 2,39,900 for the configuration featuring a 14-inch display and the base M6 processor. The base model features 16GB of unified memory and 1TB of storage. At a premium of Rs. 24,000, users can upgrade to 24GB of unified memory and pay an extra Rs. 48,000 for 32GB of unified memory.

Apple is also allowing MacBook Pro (2026) buyers to get 2TB of storage and 4TB of storage at a premium of Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 1,80,000, respectively. The nano-texture display upgrade costs an additional Rs. 18,000.

The new MacBook Pro (2026) is currently available for pre-order. It is scheduled to go on sale in India on November 6 via the Apple India online store. The laptop is offered in Space Black and Silver colour options.

MacBook Pro (2026) Specifications, Features

The MacBook Pro (2026) ships with the latest macOS 27 Golden Gate. The laptop sports a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR OLED display, with 3,024 x 1,964 native resolution, 254 ppi pixel density, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, one billion colours, P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone, and ProMotion technology, which enables up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple's M6 processor powers the new 14-inch MacBook Pro (2026), which is built on a 2nm process. It features a new 12-core CPU complex, comprising two ‘Super Cores', four performance cores, and six efficiency cores. The SoC also features a Dual 16-core Neural Engine. Apple claims that it delivers up to 2x peak compute compared to the M5 processor.

Further, Apple says that the M6 chip on the MacBook Pro (2026) enables up to 13x faster first-token performance for LLM prompt processing, up to 11.7x faster render performance with ray tracing in Blender, up to 3.3x faster image-processing performance in Affinity, and up to 2.5x faster project build performance when compiling code in Xcode compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.

The MacBook Pro (2026) also features a 12-megapixel webcam with Center Stage. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for connectivity, with Apple's N1 networking chip. The list of I/O ports includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, one HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot. It also features Apple's backlit Magic Keyboard.

Apple claims that the MacBook Pro (2026) with the M6 chip will provide up to 24 hours of video streaming or up to 16 hours of wireless web on a single charge. The laptop packs a 72.4Wh battery and supports up to 96W wired fast charging. It measures 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5mm and weighs about 1.55kg.

MacBook Pro 14-Inch (M6, 2026) Laptop

MacBook Pro 14-Inch (M6, 2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
Display size 14.20-inch
Display resolution 3024x1964 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 16GB
OS macOS
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.55 kg
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Further reading: MacBook Pro 2026, Apple, MacBook Pro 2026 Price in India, MacBook Pro 2026 India Launch, MacBook Pro 2026 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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