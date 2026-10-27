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Bloober Team's Silent Hill Remake Is Reportedly Targeting Launch in 2027

A new report has also revealed some of the cast members of Silent Hill remake.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 October 2026 20:04 IST
Bloober Team's Silent Hill Remake Is Reportedly Targeting Launch in 2027

Photo Credit: Konami/ Bloober Team

Silent Hill 2 remake was released in 2024

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Highlights
  • Silent Hill: Townfall released on September 24, 2026
  • Konami plans to released a new Silent Hill game every year
  • Silent Hill remake was announced in 2025
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The remake of Silent Hill, currently in development at Bloober Team, is reportedly targeting a 2027 release. Konami announced the remake last year but did not share its plans for the game's launch. In addition to Silent Hill remake's release window, a new report has also revealed some of the cast members involved with the survival horror game.

The upcoming remake is currently in production with a casting codename of "Project Noise”, according to a new MP1st report. Bloober Team and Konami are said to be targeting launch sometime next year.

The report also claimed that UK-based actors Gabrielle Fritz and Jade Matthew will be part of Silent Hill remake's cast. However, the report does not specify their roles in the project.

Konami has yet to announce a release window for Silent Hill remake. The company confirmed the game was in development at Bloober Team in June 2025. The studio developed the remake of Silent Hill 2, which was a major critical and commercial success.

Silent Hill Projects

Silent Hill 2 remake launched on PS5 and PC in 2024 and on Xbox Series S/X in 2025. Konami confirmed earlier this year that the horror title had reached 5 million players. Silent Hill 2 remake is also available on PS Plus Game Catalogue.

The Silent Hill franchise has experienced a revival following the success of Silent Hill 2 remake. In 2025, Konami released Silent Hill f, a standalone spinoff title developed by NeoBards Entertainment. The game sold 1 million copies in just one day of launch.

Last month, Konami released Silent Hill: Townfall, the most recent entry in the horror franchise. The game is developed by Screen Burn Interactive and serves as yet another standalone spinoff of the series. Konami has said it intends to release a new Silent Hill project every year.

Bloober Team, on the other hand, is working on multiple new projects. Aside from Silent Hill remake, the Polish studio is developing Layers of Fear 3 and a DLC for Cronos: The New Dawn.

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Further reading: Silent Hill Remake, Bloober Team, Silent Hill, Konami
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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