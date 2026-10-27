WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned settings menu for Android, with rounded sections to group related options. The new layout is said to follow Google's Material Design 3 Expressive guidelines, changing how individual settings appear on the page. The design will likely apply to sections such as Account, Privacy and Notifications. However, the feature is still under development and isn't available to beta testers yet. WhatsApp hasn't announced when it will roll out the redesigned settings menu to users.

WhatsApp Is Testing a Redesigned Settings Menu on Android

WABetaInfo spotted the new interface in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.43.3, available on the Google Play Store. The new design groups related settings together in rounded boxes instead of showing them in one long list. The first and last options in each group have rounder corners, while the ones in between fit neatly together. This makes it easier to see which settings belong together and where one section ends and another begins.

The new layout reportedly follows Google's Material Design 3 Expressive guidelines, which shape how things like lists, buttons and navigation bars look in Android apps. The segmented list style changes the shape of each item based on where it sits in a group, making it easier to tell different settings apart.

WhatsApp is also expected to use this design across its settings pages, including Account, Privacy and Notifications. So, the change won't be limited to the main settings menu.

Notably, this isn't the only interface change WhatsApp is working on for Android. The app is also testing a bottom navigation bar that reportedly shrinks into a small pill when you scroll down and expands again when you scroll up. A redesigned chat bar is reportedly in the works, too.

Since the new settings menu is still in development, it may be a while before users can try it. WhatsApp hasn't shared a release date for this or the other interface changes yet.