The Moto G47 Power was launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The handset builds upon the Moto G47 and packs a larger battery. It sports a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. The Moto G47 Power runs Android 16 out of the box and comes with a 108-megapixel rear camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery.

Moto G47 Power Price, Specifications

The price of the Moto G47 Power in the UK is set at GBP 299.99 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset is listed in three colour options — Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Capri and Pantone Impenetrable.

The brand has yet to announce pricing or availability details of the Moto G47 Power for India or other markets.

Moto G47 Power Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Moto G47 Power runs on Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box. It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is rated for up to 1,050 nits of brightness and supports Water Touch technology, which is designed to improve touch responsiveness when the display is wet. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users can expand the storage by up to 1TB with a microSD card. Meanwhile, the RAM Boost feature provides additional virtual memory by allocating onboard storage as RAM.

For optics, the Moto G47 Power features a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and support for 3x lossless zoom. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the Motorola handset has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G47 Power packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower wired charging and 6W wired reverse charging. It measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.89mm and tips the scales at 215g. The handset also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a MIL-STD-810H durability certification.