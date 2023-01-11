Technology News
Apple Fitness+ Updated With Kickboxing Workouts, Sleep Theme, Beyoncé Artist Spotlight, More

Apple Fitness+ offers three months subscription for free on the purchase of Apple Watch Series 4 or later, and iPhone 11 or later.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2023 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Fitness+ can be shared with up to five family members

Highlights
  • Apple Finess+ users can access three new trainers
  • Nez Dally joins the trainer team to lead Kickboxing workouts
  • Apple Fitness+ subscription cost $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) per month

Apple Fitness+ has been updated with several new features including new workout types, a new sleep theme for meditation, and a Beyoncé Artist Spotlight. The fitness platform is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. While the service is not yet available in India, pricing for Apple Fitness+ is set at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) per month and $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) per year. Apple offers its Fitness+ service in select countries including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

According to the details shared by Apple, the new features for Fitness+ started rolling out on January 9. The service has introduced Kickboxing, a new total-body cardio workout type, a meditation theme called Sleep, as well as Introduction to Meditations for Sleep. Users will also have access to the new Beyoncé Artist Spotlight, as part of the update.

The new Kickboxing workout type on Apple Fitness+ has been introduced as a new total-body cardio workout. It will be led by two Fitness+ trainers- Jamie-Ray Hartshorne and history-making muay thai fighter Nez Dally. Additionally, two more trainers Brian Cochrane (HIIT) and Jenn Lau (Strength) will join the Fitness+ trainer team soon. The new Meditation theme, Sleep, will be added to the Meditation library. It already has nine other themes including Calm, Gratitude, Resilience, and Creativity.

The company says the new Artist Spotlight brings workouts featuring music by Beyoncé, which will have songs from her latest album, Renaissance. Other features like Time to Walk will kick off its fifth season with new guests: Golden Globe-nominated actor Jamie Lee Curtis, late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin, Olympic champion skater Nathan Chen, and German actor Nina Hoss.

Apple Fitness+ service is currently offered in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Apple at its 'Far-Out' Event, confirmed that the iOS 16 enabled users to access Fitness+ on their iPhones even if they do not own an Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ subscription is priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) per month and $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) per year, and the service is currently unavailable in India. 

Further reading: Apple, Apple Fitness
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
