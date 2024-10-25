Apple has announced that a series of new announcements will take place next week. A company official shared a teaser on social media confirming its timeline. While specifics remain unknown, the official teased updates coming to the Mac lineup, with the rumour mill suggesting that Apple could finally transition to the new M4 chip on the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Notably, this development comes a month after the company unveiled a series of new products, including the iPhone 16 series, AirPods and Apple Watch models.

Apple October Announcements

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Apple announced that the Cupertino-based tech giant will make a series of announcements related to hardware next week; starting October 28. Attendees will witness announcements related to Mac, in line with Apple's strategy in previous events held in the same month. However, unlike them, this could be spread over the span of a week instead of a single-day event.

Mac (?) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

Apple debuted its latest Silicon chipset dubbed M4 in the summer with the new generation iPad Pro models. It is speculated to finally arrive on the latest MacBook Pro models too, starting with the 14 and 16-inch models. In recent weeks, retail boxes of the purported MacBook Pro powered by the M4 chipset have surfaced on YouTube, in what is being called one of the biggest Apple leaks to date. Thus, this laptop is speculated to mark its debut.

Apple Intelligence — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for the iPhone and other devices — is also said to be finally rolled out to the public with the iOS 18.1 update. The features were first previewed at the WWDC 2024 event in June and were expected to headline the new iPhone 16 series, but they have been delayed. The company promised Apple Intelligence's rollout in October and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested October 28 as the most likely date for its introduction, which coincides with the Apple announcements.