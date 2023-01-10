Apple Maps has integrated with SpotHero to bring a new feature that will let users find parking spots available in a particular area or location. The feature will not only let users check the availability of parking, but will also help them make a booking for the parking space from their phone. The new feature will ease the hassle of finding a parking space in a busy area. The feature has several filters as well, including checking the availability of charging spots for electric vehicles. The app was launched in 2016 and since then the tech giant has kept introducing new features.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has collaborated with parking platform SpotHero, to help users with parking information at popular spaces. The feature will help users to get parking information at more than 8,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The feature will also help users to book parking on an hourly or monthly basis and make payments online.

In addition to these, the Apple Maps' new parking feature also has several filter options to help users find the most suitable parking space. They can search for the results based on wheelchair accessibility, availability of charging for electric vehicles, parking spaces, and more.

Users can access this feature on their iPhone or MacBook by simply going to the Apple Maps app and searching for a popular location. Once the location has been entered, users will be required to tap on the "More" button in the place card and then tap on the "Parking" option in the menu. They will be redirected to the SpotHero website, where they can search for parking spaces and book nearby parking accordingly.

Earlier in July 2022, Apple was reported to bring optimised routes for electronic bikes by introducing a set of new features on Apple Maps. The feature also tells users about the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA). Before that, Apple introduced its more detailed, three-dimensional city maps feature with iOS 15 in Canada.

