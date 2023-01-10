Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Maps Will Now Help Users Find Parking Spaces, Charging Spots for EVs: Report

Apple Maps Will Now Help Users Find Parking Spaces, Charging Spots for EVs: Report

Apple Maps is partnering with SpotHero to provide parking information at more than 8,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 January 2023 14:22 IST
Apple Maps Will Now Help Users Find Parking Spaces, Charging Spots for EVs: Report

Apple Maps was introduced in 2016.

Highlights
  • Apple Maps users can book parking on an hourly or monthly basis
  • Users can even filter the results based on wheelchair accessibility
  • Apple Maps feature is available in the US and Canada

Apple Maps has integrated with SpotHero to bring a new feature that will let users find parking spots available in a particular area or location. The feature will not only let users check the availability of parking, but will also help them make a booking for the parking space from their phone. The new feature will ease the hassle of finding a parking space in a busy area. The feature has several filters as well, including checking the availability of charging spots for electric vehicles. The app was launched in 2016 and since then the tech giant has kept introducing new features.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has collaborated with parking platform SpotHero, to help users with parking information at popular spaces. The feature will help users to get parking information at more than 8,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The feature will also help users to book parking on an hourly or monthly basis and make payments online.

In addition to these, the Apple Maps' new parking feature also has several filter options to help users find the most suitable parking space. They can search for the results based on wheelchair accessibility, availability of charging for electric vehicles, parking spaces, and more.

Users can access this feature on their iPhone or MacBook by simply going to the Apple Maps app and searching for a popular location. Once the location has been entered, users will be required to tap on the "More" button in the place card and then tap on the "Parking" option in the menu. They will be redirected to the SpotHero website, where they can search for parking spaces and book nearby parking accordingly.

Earlier in July 2022, Apple was reported to bring optimised routes for electronic bikes by introducing a set of new features on Apple Maps. The feature also tells users about the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA). Before that, Apple introduced its more detailed, three-dimensional city maps feature with iOS 15 in Canada.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Maps, Apple Maps parking feature, SpotHero
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple iPhone SE Cancelled, Could Continue to Use Qualcomm 5G Chips: Report
Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Says Executive
Featured video of the day
Disney+ Hotstar January 2023: The Last of Us, Taaza Khabar, and more!

Related Stories

Apple Maps Will Now Help Users Find Parking Spaces, Charging Spots for EVs: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  3. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  4. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Instagram Is Rolling Back Its Shop Tab Next Month: Details
  6. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  7. Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
  8. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  9. Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts
  10. Government Announces New BIS Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Launched in Guwahati, Reliance Said to Invest Rs. 2,500 Crore More to Deploy 5G in Assam
  2. Government to Launch New PLI Scheme for IT Hardware: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  3. MG Motors India Opens Virtual Doors to Auto Expo 2023 Pavilion in Metaverse: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Configuration Options, Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  5. Instagram to Roll Out UI Changes in February, Shop Tab to Be Removed From App: All Details
  6. YouTube Shorts Revenue Sharing Starts February 1, New Partner Program Agreement Rolled Out
  7. Dead Space Remake Steam Pre-Orders Come With a Free Copy of Dead Space 2
  8. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela
  9. Nepal Goes Anti-Crypto, Orders Block on All Crypto Trading Platforms
  10. PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12-month plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.