Pixel 6 is powered by the first-generation Tensor processor, while Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature the Tensor G2 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2023 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched by Google in October 2022

  • Google Pixel 6a supports 19 5G bands
  • Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both support 22 5G bands
  • None of the phones support mmWave 5G bands in India

Google is one of the last smartphone manufacturers in India to enable 5G network connectivity on its devices. The company was expected to release an update to enable 5G capabilities in December, but it has been delayed. Users who have set up the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on their Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 7 devices are reportedly able to connect to Jio and Airtel 5G networks. It is worth noting that this is a beta update, and the company is expected to release a stable version to all users in the coming weeks.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro owners who have installed the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on their smartphones are able to connect to Jio and Airtel 5G networks in India. It is worth noting that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also powered by the same chipset on the Pixel 6a.

Installing the latest beta update on the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro allows users to test the 5G network. However, if the device is being used as a primary smartphone, the beta update may have an impact on the overall functionality of the device. Along with Pixel smartphone users in India, it is also a significant development for telecom operators offering 5G services. If their customers have 5G phones, the telecom companies would want them to be able to use 5G.

Google confirmed in a statement to GSMArena that the firm's smartphones will support 5G networks in India with an upcoming update. Google assured that a 5G-enabling OTA update will come sometime in Q1 2023. The company added in the statement that they are collaborating closely with Indian carriers to enable next-generation connectivity while adhering to local regulations and standards.

It was also previously reported that Google would roll out 5G support to eligible Google Pixel smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2023. “We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023,” Google reportedly said at the time.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the Tensor G2 SoC, while the Pixel 6 lineup is powered by the first-generation Tensor SoC. Thanks to the most recent beta software update, users can now enjoy a low-latency 5G network with faster download and upload speeds. In India, the Google Pixel 6a, which facilitates 19 5G bands, is the company's most affordable 5G smartphone. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 22 5G bands, and all three phones have all of the 5G bands required for good indoor and outdoor 5G coverage. Unfortunately, none of the Google Pixel smartphones in India support mmWave 5G bands, which support very high upload and download speeds.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
