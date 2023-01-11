Google is one of the last smartphone manufacturers in India to enable 5G network connectivity on its devices. The company was expected to release an update to enable 5G capabilities in December, but it has been delayed. Users who have set up the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on their Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 7 devices are reportedly able to connect to Jio and Airtel 5G networks. It is worth noting that this is a beta update, and the company is expected to release a stable version to all users in the coming weeks.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro owners who have installed the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on their smartphones are able to connect to Jio and Airtel 5G networks in India. It is worth noting that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also powered by the same chipset on the Pixel 6a.

Installing the latest beta update on the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro allows users to test the 5G network. However, if the device is being used as a primary smartphone, the beta update may have an impact on the overall functionality of the device. Along with Pixel smartphone users in India, it is also a significant development for telecom operators offering 5G services. If their customers have 5G phones, the telecom companies would want them to be able to use 5G.

Google confirmed in a statement to GSMArena that the firm's smartphones will support 5G networks in India with an upcoming update. Google assured that a 5G-enabling OTA update will come sometime in Q1 2023. The company added in the statement that they are collaborating closely with Indian carriers to enable next-generation connectivity while adhering to local regulations and standards.

It was also previously reported that Google would roll out 5G support to eligible Google Pixel smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2023. “We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023,” Google reportedly said at the time.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the Tensor G2 SoC, while the Pixel 6 lineup is powered by the first-generation Tensor SoC. Thanks to the most recent beta software update, users can now enjoy a low-latency 5G network with faster download and upload speeds. In India, the Google Pixel 6a, which facilitates 19 5G bands, is the company's most affordable 5G smartphone. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 22 5G bands, and all three phones have all of the 5G bands required for good indoor and outdoor 5G coverage. Unfortunately, none of the Google Pixel smartphones in India support mmWave 5G bands, which support very high upload and download speeds.

