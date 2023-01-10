An unofficial ChatGPT app is reportedly trending on Apple's App Store. ChatGPT is a free-for-all AI tool that is available to users around the world over the web. However, an unofficial app version of the web-based AI chatbot seems to be trending on the App Store. The app, which is named “ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3," is charging Apple users a subscription fee, while claiming to work like OpenAI's popular chatbot software designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.

According to a report by MacRumors, an unofficial app that claims to be the app version of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is a free-for-all text-based AI tool available on the web, is trending on Apple's App Store. The original model developed by OpenAI is based on GPT-3, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3, and is currently being tipped as the next biggest innovation in artificial intelligence. The trending app, however, is named 'ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3', and has no affiliation with the creators of ChatGPT. The app has soared to the fifth most downloaded app in the Productivity section of the App Store.

According to the report, the suspicious ChatGPT app is charging users $7.99 (roughly Rs. 650) for a weekly subscription, or $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,100) for an annual one, while having no affiliation with the OpenAI's ChatGPT AI technology.

ChatGPT is currently only available on the web. However, the technology that the chatbot is based on, GPT-3 developed by OpenAI, has seen various apps and services built from it for a wide range of applications, such as chatbots, language translation, and more. The app that is currently trending on Apple's App Store has no affiliation with the original ChatGPT or GPT-3 technology developed by OpenAI, and hence, may provide inaccurate or low-quality results.

The application claims to be number one on Top Charts in more than 100 countries. Meanwhile, the description section of the app in App Store also concedes that it is in fact an unofficial version of the web-based ChatGPT.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.