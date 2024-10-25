Technology News
Apple Vision Pro Production Slashed as Company Plans More Affordable Version: Report

Apple's purported affordable mixed reality headset is expected to arrive in 2025.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 October 2024 13:33 IST
Apple Vision Pro Production Slashed as Company Plans More Affordable Version: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper version of the Vision Pro

  • Apple has reportedly cut production of its Vision Pro headset
  • The company began selling the Apple Vision Pro earlier this year
  • Apple is yet to launch the Vision Pro headset in several markets
Apple Vision Pro production has reportedly been slashed by the Cupertino company, months after the company's first-generation spatial computer went on sale in select countries. While there's no word on the Apple's plans for a successor to the Vision Pro, the company could be building a cheaper version of its mixed reality headset that could be available by the end of 2025, as it competes with companies like Meta that offer cheaper AR/VR headsets, according to a report.

Apple Vision Pro Production Reportedly Scaled Back

According to a report in The Information citing persons involved in the manufacturing of Apple Vision Pro components, Apple "sharply scaled back" production of the mixed reality headset a few months ago, and could even half production by the end of the year. The company is speculated to have built enough units to meet demand, which is said to have cooled down in recent months.

The first-generation Vision Pro headset was launched in select markets, and it had an extremely high $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.94 lakh) price tag, putting it out of reach of most customers. The Information spoke to workers at three of Apple's suppliers for the headset, who told the publication that they had built components for up to 6 lakh headsets, while one employee said 'tens of thousands of undelivered parts' remained at a facility.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple's Vision Products Group is working on another mixed reality headset that could arrive as early as next year. Unlike the Vision Pro, Apple's purported affordable model will reportedly be priced around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.68 lakh).

Apple will need to exclude some features from the more affordable mixed reality headset, in order to lower the cost. It will reportedly debut without the EyeSight feature. A successor to the Vision Pro with an upgraded chip that could arrive in 2026.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
