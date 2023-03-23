Canva has announced a range of AI-powered tools at the Canva Create 2023 event. These AI-powered tools are being integrated to Canva's editing platform, keeping up with the AI race in the tech world. The Australian design software tools startup led by Melanie Perkins is calling it 'Magic' tools for the visual suite. Canva's Visual Suite was first introduced at the company's inaugural Canva Create event in September, 2021. Now the company seems to be taking a step forward by jumping in on the AI bandwagon.

According to Canva, Magic for visual suite includes Magic Design, which allows users to access a curated list of personalised and customisable templates by uploading a reference image, or by selecting a style preset. Canva's Magic Design automatically matches fonts, images, graphics, and styles to the overall theme of the uploaded image or selected style. Magic Design will also allow users to generate presentations from just inputting prompts that describe the presentation.

The second feature in the Magic tools detects what a user is trying to draw and automatically smoothens out the distorted shapes. The tool is available in the form of brushes that are of different colours and weight options. The platform also plans to introduce a feature in the future that will allow users to turn a simple sketch or scribbling into a polished illustration in an instant.

On the other hand, the Magic Eraser allows users to remove unwanted objects from an image by just highlighting the object area that is to be removed. Users may also choose to add elements by choosing an area where the addition is needed and describing the object or element that needs to be added.

Another feature is the Magic Write for Canva Docs, which was introduced last year. It is now available to be used across the Visual Worksuite – which includes websites, presentations, social media, and whiteboards. The generative text AI tool is available in 18 languages currently.

Canva has also introduced a slew of other features like Canva's Text to Image tool and a Translate feature. The Text to Image tool allows users to generate an image from a textual description of the scenery, while the Translate feature allows users to instantly convert text used on a design to over 100 languages.

With Create an Animation, users will be able to introduce animations to their designs by drawing a path that the animation should take. The design software platform has also introduced Beat Sync which automatically aligns video or motion footage in a design project to match any audio or music file that is uploaded to the project.

Finally, Canva has also introduced a Brand Hub which is a single page for brand templates, brand guidelines, fonts, graphics, logos, and projects to be made available.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.