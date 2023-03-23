Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Canva Launches Magic AI Tools Along Other Features: All You Need To Know

Canva Launches Magic AI Tools Along Other Features: All You Need To Know

Canva’s Visual Suite was first introduced at the company's inaugural Canva Create event in September 2021.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 March 2023 19:55 IST
Canva Launches Magic AI Tools Along Other Features: All You Need To Know

Photo Credit: Canva

Magic Design automatically matches fonts, images, graphics, and styles to sample image

Highlights
  • Canva Magic Design allows users to create presentations from text descrip
  • Magic Eraser allows users to remove or add elements by highlighting area
  • Canva translate feature covers 100 languages

Canva has announced a range of AI-powered tools at the Canva Create 2023 event. These AI-powered tools are being integrated to Canva's editing platform, keeping up with the AI race in the tech world. The Australian design software tools startup led by Melanie Perkins is calling it 'Magic' tools for the visual suite. Canva's Visual Suite was first introduced at the company's inaugural Canva Create event in September, 2021. Now the company seems to be taking a step forward by jumping in on the AI bandwagon.

According to Canva, Magic for visual suite includes Magic Design, which allows users to access a curated list of personalised and customisable templates by uploading a reference image, or by selecting a style preset. Canva's Magic Design automatically matches fonts, images, graphics, and styles to the overall theme of the uploaded image or selected style. Magic Design will also allow users to generate presentations from just inputting prompts that describe the presentation.

The second feature in the Magic tools detects what a user is trying to draw and automatically smoothens out the distorted shapes. The tool is available in the form of brushes that are of different colours and weight options. The platform also plans to introduce a feature in the future that will allow users to turn a simple sketch or scribbling into a polished illustration in an instant.

On the other hand, the Magic Eraser allows users to remove unwanted objects from an image by just highlighting the object area that is to be removed. Users may also choose to add elements by choosing an area where the addition is needed and describing the object or element that needs to be added.

Another feature is the Magic Write for Canva Docs, which was introduced last year. It is now available to be used across the Visual Worksuite – which includes websites, presentations, social media, and whiteboards. The generative text AI tool is available in 18 languages currently.

Canva has also introduced a slew of other features like Canva's Text to Image tool and a Translate feature. The Text to Image tool allows users to generate an image from a textual description of the scenery, while the Translate feature allows users to instantly convert text used on a design to over 100 languages.

With Create an Animation, users will be able to introduce animations to their designs by drawing a path that the animation should take. The design software platform has also introduced Beat Sync which automatically aligns video or motion footage in a design project to match any audio or music file that is uploaded to the project.

Finally, Canva has also introduced a Brand Hub which is a single page for brand templates, brand guidelines, fonts, graphics, logos, and projects to be made available.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ola Electric Testing Small Screens for Driver Assistance on S1 Pro Scooter, CEO Teases
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G: Experience Awesome Features at Great Prices as #AwesomeIsForEveryone | Own Now

Related Stories

Canva Launches Magic AI Tools Along Other Features: All You Need To Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO: Reports
  4. Huawei Mate X3 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  6. Huawei P60 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  7. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut: Details
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
#Latest Stories
  1. Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO, Michael Guo to Be Appointed: Reports
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch on April 4 Along With OnePlus Nord Buds 2: All Details
  3. Snap Launches ARES Division to Help Other Companies Build AR Features for Apps, Websites
  4. Canva Launches Magic AI Tools Along Other Features: All You Need To Know
  5. Ola Electric Testing Small Screens for Driver Assistance on S1 Pro Scooter, CEO Teases
  6. Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Tecno Spark 10 Pro With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei P60 Art With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Over 2.78 Lakh EVs Registered in India in 2023, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
  10. Apple Said to Consider Bidding for English Football Streaming Rights on Apple TV+
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.