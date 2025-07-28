OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds

OnePlus Buds 4 have finally made it to India in July this year. And, they look nothing like their predecessor. For the all-new Buds, OnePlus seems to have gone back to the drawing board and redesigned the entire product, rather than using the same design and adding some upgrades.

Its predecessor, the Buds 3, was launched in January 2024, so we can say OnePlus delayed the launch of the Buds 4 by a few months. However, this delay could be linked to keeping the TWS launch in sync with the new Nord devices - the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5.

The best thing is that OnePlus has managed to keep the price in check, keeping it under Rs. 6,000. For comparison, the Buds were launched in India last year at Rs. 5,499. This suggests that OnePlus aims to maintain its market share in the sub-Rs. 6,000 TWS price segment with its non-Pro buds model. On paper, the Buds 4 is filled to the brim with features that you usually get in a higher price segment, so should you invest in these TWS? I try to answer that in my review.

OnePlus Buds 4 Review: Design is chunky

Dimensions: Earbuds - 31x20.6x4.2mm

Charging case - 65.4x52.4x25.3mm

Weight: Earbuds - 4.73g, charging case - 39.57g, and total - 49g

Colours: Zen Green and Storm Grey

The OnePlus Buds 4 look nothing like its predecessor, the Buds 3, and that's not a deal breaker in any way. It takes some inspiration from the Buds Pro 3 and previously released Nord TWS models. The minimalist design of the Buds 4 looks great at first look, and the design change seems more of an upgrade than anything else. The metallic texture with a matte finish gives it a more premium look. OnePlus says that it has used a non-conductive vacuum metallisation (NCVM) coating on the Buds 4 casing and buds. Additionally, the OnePlus engraving has been done using a CO2 laser. All of this makes the Buds 4 look stylish, vibrant and sophisticated.

In the retail box, you get the Buds along with a charging case, Type-C Charging Cable, ear tips, user Manual, Safety and Warranty card

Available in Storm Grey and Zen Green colours, OnePlus has gone with a more muted colour choice that may look fresh for a longer period. For my review, I got the Zen Green colour model, and it looks good. The case lid is easy to open with just one hand; however, due to its texture, it tends to become slippery when operated with one hand. The oval-shaped case feels chunky in the pocket and doesn't feel as light to carry as the Buds 3.

The stem and ear tip designs are completely revamped and, much like the case, are chunkier. The stem is thick and is easy to hold compared to the Buds 3's stem. Thanks to a thicker stem design, OnePlus has added swipe gesture controls on the stem for adjusting volume. You can also long-press on the stem to toggle between ANC and transparency modes. Additionally, you can also tap on the stem to play, pause or skip tracks. Notably, you can customise these settings in the HeyMelody app on non-OnePlus devices.

The earbuds are lightweight and weigh 4.73 grams each

Overall, the OnePlus Buds 4 offer a good, lightweight design for daily use. However, the design is a mixed bag for me, as I prefer the Buds 3 design over the oval-shaped Buds 4 design.

OnePlus Buds 4 Review: App support and specifications

App support: HeyMelody app (non-OnePlus devices)

IP Rating: IP55-rated water and dust resistance

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 (effective distance 10m)

The OnePlus Buds 4 supports the HeyMelody app for non-OnePlus devices. If you're using an OnePlus device, you will have all app features built into the phone's Bluetooth settings. The HeyMelody app is familiar, and all the OnePlus audio devices I have previously reviewed have used this app. The UI is simple, with options for noise control upfront, alongside OnePlus 3D Audio and Sound Master equaliser settings, all just one tap away. The Buds 4 support dual connection, which means it can connect to two devices at the same time and can switch between them easily.

The HeyMelody app also offers additional features, such as an earbud fit test that checks whether the ear tips create a good seal with your ear canal for improved noise cancellation. There's also a Golden Sound feature available in the app that creates studio-quality sound customised to your ear canal structure and hearing characteristics. There's also a dedicated Game mode that syncs with audio and video on the device to reduce game lag for a smoother experience.

In the box, the Buds 4 offer different ear tip sizes - S, M and L pairs with M being pre-installed

For ANC, the Buds 4 offer four settings: Noise Cancellation, Adaptive, Transparency, and Off. I preferred Adaptive during the review and will discuss the quality in a bit. Out of all the apps I have seen for various TWS, the HeyMelody app has the best UI and is also clutter-free, with unnecessary options removed. It leans towards a more custom option, which looks good and works in favour of the OnePlus audio products.

Listing highlight specs, the OnePlus Buds 4 get an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. It features IP55-rated water and dust resistance, and is designed for hard-core gamers, supporting 47ms ultra-low latency. It gets Bluetooth 5.4 and LHDC 5.0 support. It also features an AI Translation function that works exclusively with a OnePlus smartphone. The Buds 4 also get Google Fast Pair and dual-device connection. For regular calls, the TWS features a triple microphone setup and a wind noise suppression function in the background.

For non-OnePlus devices, HeyMelody is the companion app for both Android and iOS users

OnePlus Buds 4 Review: Performance and battery life

Drivers: 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter

Features: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with noise reduction depth of up to 55dB

Codec support: LHDC 5.0 / AAC / SBC

Battery Capacity: Earbuds - 62mAh and Charging Case - 530mAh

The Buds 4 offer one of the best ANC experiences in this price bracket, setting a benchmark. OnePlus claims that the TWS can reduce noise by up to 55dB and features a wide frequency range of 5500Hz. In real-world usage, the Buds 4 do a great job of noise cancellation in various background settings. Out of the three active ANC settings, Adaptive is the one that was my favourite during the review and was smart enough to adapt to the surroundings.

The Buds 4 support Google Fast Pair and dual-device connection

With ANC enabled and set to Adaptive, I could barely hear the fan and AC noise in my room. However, when I was talking with someone, I could still listen to the person talking to me without having to unplug the buds—a very smart implementation of the Adaptive setting on the Buds 4 by OnePlus. While commuting with ANC on was my default combination during the review, as it completely suppresses ambient street noise. I can confidently say that the Buds 4 ANC's performance was on par with that of the Buds 3 Pro, a higher-priced TWS.

Talking about sound quality, the Buds 4 excel here as well, almost. The TWS offers enough punch, depth and clarity. The default equaliser setting is mostly balanced, though slightly leaning towards bass. Testing tracks like Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody, which features complex vocal harmonies and plenty of instruments, the Buds 4 does well in handling quiet to loud transitions and also handles separation swiftly. Then, on Adele's Someone Like You, the TWS manages to keep the focus on vocal clarity and subtle nuances in her voice.

The charging case takes about 90 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%

Similarly, Don't Know Why by Norah Jones has beautifully recorded vocals and acoustic guitar. The Buds 4 manage to keep the naturalness, warmth, and detail in the midrange. It, however, doesn't beat the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 or Realme Buds Air 7 Pro - both of which did better. Lastly, I tried a Hans Zimmer classic, Mountains from the Interstellar soundtrack, which offers orchestral pieces, and Buds 4 does well with wide soundstages and good instrument separation. All in all, you won't be disappointed by the sound quality of the Buds 4, especially considering these are TWS priced under Rs. 6,000.

The OnePlus Buds 4 are excellent for calls and pack a good set of microphones. The voice is clear on calls when using Buds 4, and the TWS can handle a mildly noisy environment promptly during calls without needing to switch to ANC manually. However, on the streets, you'll hear background noise on the call, and Buds do not take care of everything efficiently. For gaming, the TWS is good enough and handles latency as advertised.

The Buds 4 come with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter

Coming to battery life, the Buds 4 is claimed to offer playback of up to 11 hours on earbuds and when used with the case to up to 45 hours with ANC off and 50% volume. The battery performance drops to 6 hours on earbuds and up to 24 hours with the case when ANC is on and at 50% volume. In real-world usage, the Buds 4 offer a solid battery life, allowing for up to 7 hours of playback (with ANC on and at 50% volume) with just the earbuds and more than 30 hours with the charging case. For those unaware, sticking to the AAC codec is great for battery life while there's LHDC support, but Buds 4 battery performance drops considerably.

It also gets fast-charging support with a 10-minute charge offering more than 3 hours of playback. The charging case takes about 90 minutes to charge fully. Unfortunately, there's no wireless charging support.

The charging case packs a 530mAh battery

OnePlus Buds 4 Review: Verdict

At Rs. 5,999, the OnePlus Buds 4 come out as a solid option under Rs. 6,000. The TWS offers a comprehensive set of features, and its traditional in-ear design provides a more snug fit compared to the Buds 3 design. Additionally, the companion app supports features like the Golden Sound experience, where users can map their ear canals for a more personalised audio experience. The TWS offers an excellent three-mic setup that's great for calls. The battery life is fantastic and consistently delivers good battery performance. The sound quality is mostly balanced and should be liked by consumers in this price bracket.

Of course, the design is something that might not be liked by all, and the touch gesture controls on the buds are not intuitive for daily use, and at times, can be frustrating.

The Buds 4 is available in Zen Green and Storm Grey colours

For alternatives, consider the TWS options such as Nothing Ear, which offers a striking design and polished sound quality. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro provides a good design and thumping bass. You can also consider the Sony WF-C700N, which is slightly costly but offers an excellent sound output.