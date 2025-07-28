Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp Said to Be Testing Feature That Lets You Import Profile Photos from Facebook or Instagram

WhatsApp Said to Be Testing Feature That Lets You Import Profile Photos from Facebook or Instagram

Users may have to link their WhatsApp accounts to Meta Accounts Centre for the feature to work.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 10:41 IST
WhatsApp Said to Be Testing Feature That Lets You Import Profile Photos from Facebook or Instagram

WhatsApp allows users to add photos locally, add avatars, or generate AI images for profile picture

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.21.23
  • You can find import profile photo from Facebook, Instagram via settings
  • Only beta testers have access to the new feature on Android
WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature for its Android app that makes it easier to import profile photos from other existing accounts on other social media platforms. According to a discovery by a feature tracker, the instant messaging client may bring support for directly importing profile pictures from other apps under Meta Platforms' umbrella, such as Facebook and Instagram. This builds upon other cross-platform features such as single sign-on and unified avatar management.

Importing Profile Photos on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is introduced as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.21.23. Once users update to this version, they can access the ability to import profile photos from Facebook and Instagram to use on WhatsApp. It is reportedly found under the profile section in WhatsApp settings.

wabetainfo whatsapp profile picture import WhatsApp

Option to import profile photos on WhatsApp for Android beta
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

To change a photo, users typically tap on their profile picture and then the Edit option. Until now, they could take a photo with the camera, import from the device gallery, set an avatar, or create an image using Meta AI. However, the screenshot (above) shared by the feature tracker indicates two new options have been added to this menu — Facebook and Instagram.

It is believed that tapping either Facebook or Instagram will automatically fetch the profile photo being used in the associated account. However, users may reportedly have to link their WhatsApp account to the Meta Accounts Centre. It serves as a hub which manages how Meta's apps are connected with each other.

Up until now, if a user decided to use their photo from an existing social media platform on WhatsApp, they could upload it from the local storage. But if that was not possible, the only workaround was to download the photo from Facebook or Instagram and then manually upload it on WhatsApp. Thus, this new integration could potentially streamline the entire process.

In the report, WABetaInfo said that this option is turned off by default and provides users full control over whether they wish to link their accounts or not. Linking Meta accounts with each other does not reportedly affect WhatsApp's core privacy measures, such as the end-to-end encryption.

The feature tracker claimed that the feature to import profile photos from Facebook and Instagram on WhatsApp is currently under development for Android. Only beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta programme have access to it. It could be released in a future version of the app.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android Beta, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Beta, Meta Platforms, Instagram, Facebook
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp Said to Be Testing Feature That Lets You Import Profile Photos from Facebook or Instagram
