WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature for its Android app that makes it easier to import profile photos from other existing accounts on other social media platforms. According to a discovery by a feature tracker, the instant messaging client may bring support for directly importing profile pictures from other apps under Meta Platforms' umbrella, such as Facebook and Instagram. This builds upon other cross-platform features such as single sign-on and unified avatar management.

Importing Profile Photos on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is introduced as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.21.23. Once users update to this version, they can access the ability to import profile photos from Facebook and Instagram to use on WhatsApp. It is reportedly found under the profile section in WhatsApp settings.

Option to import profile photos on WhatsApp for Android beta

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

To change a photo, users typically tap on their profile picture and then the Edit option. Until now, they could take a photo with the camera, import from the device gallery, set an avatar, or create an image using Meta AI. However, the screenshot (above) shared by the feature tracker indicates two new options have been added to this menu — Facebook and Instagram.

It is believed that tapping either Facebook or Instagram will automatically fetch the profile photo being used in the associated account. However, users may reportedly have to link their WhatsApp account to the Meta Accounts Centre. It serves as a hub which manages how Meta's apps are connected with each other.

Up until now, if a user decided to use their photo from an existing social media platform on WhatsApp, they could upload it from the local storage. But if that was not possible, the only workaround was to download the photo from Facebook or Instagram and then manually upload it on WhatsApp. Thus, this new integration could potentially streamline the entire process.

In the report, WABetaInfo said that this option is turned off by default and provides users full control over whether they wish to link their accounts or not. Linking Meta accounts with each other does not reportedly affect WhatsApp's core privacy measures, such as the end-to-end encryption.

The feature tracker claimed that the feature to import profile photos from Facebook and Instagram on WhatsApp is currently under development for Android. Only beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta programme have access to it. It could be released in a future version of the app.