Google Photos Working on 'Unblur Videos' Feature, May Debut on Pixel 8 Series: Report

Google's Video Unblur tool is expected to rely on the Tensor chip on Pixel phones that is used for tasks relying on machine learning.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2023 14:50 IST
Photo Credit: The Video Unblur feature could appear under tools when editing a video in Google Photos

Google Photos' Magic Eraser tool debuted on the Pixel 6 series, and later e

Highlights
  • Google Photos' Photo Unblur tool was introduced on Pixel 7 series
  • Video Unblur tool may appear as separate Google Photos editing tab
  • Google Photos is also said to get 14 new video overlay effects

Google recently introduced tools relying on AI and machine learning across the company's suite of applications and services. While most of the new features have been on the software end, the Alphabet-owned search giant has also managed to leverage its Tensor 2 SoC, to introduce intelligent features on its smartphones, such as the Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur features for Google Photos on the Pixel 7 series. The company is reportedly gearing up to take this a step further by introducing a new feature on Google Photos that would allow users to unblur videos on their handsets.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is working on a new Video Unblur feature for Google Photos that will allow users to unblur videos through intelligent sharpening and noise reduction. The feature could initially be powered by the machine learning capabilities of Google's in-house Tensor chipsets, and then expand to other phones.

Google has introduced machine learning-based image processing features on its Pixel smartphone devices, with the first such introduction being the Magic Eraser tool which debuted on Google Photos for the Pixel 6 series. This tool enables users to delete objects and change colour or brightness of objects in the image. The company was later seen expanding the feature to other devices, as long as they have a Google One subscription.

More recently, Google introduced a Photo Unblur feature on the Pixel 7 series, that debuted in October last year, allowing users to unblur photos through intelligent sharpening and de-noising. However, the feature has remained exclusive to Google's latest flagship devices, the Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, unlike the Magic Eraser tool.

The team at 9to5Google reportedly managed to access the UI for Google's Video Unblur tool. However, the tool currently has no effect on videos, indicating that the company is still working on developing the tool, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Google Photos is also reportedly set to receive new overlay effects for videos. The feature which could appear as a separate tab when editing a video on Google Photos, may allow users to add effects to videos, much like video filters seen on other photo and video editing apps. The effects are reportedly set to include 14 unique overlays, which include After School, B&W, Chromatic, Forward, Glassy, Golden, Moire, Multiply, Polaroid, Rainbow Rays, Reflect, RGB Pulse, Super 8, and VHS, according to the report.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos, Video Unblur, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel, Google
