Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Chinese Group Alipay Said to Have Sold 3.4 Percent Stake in Zomato

Chinese Group Alipay Said to Have Sold 3.4 Percent Stake in Zomato

Zomato shares have surged more than 90 percent this year, after falling by more than half in 2022 when tech stocks struggled around the world. 

By Reuters | Updated: 28 November 2023 23:06 IST
Chinese Group Alipay Said to Have Sold 3.4 Percent Stake in Zomato

In October, Japan's SoftBank sold a 1.1 percent stake in Zomato

Highlights
  • Alipay, owned by Ant Group, will offload its entire 3.44 percent stake
  • Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are advisers on the deal
  • Demand for online ordering has rapidly grown in recent years
Advertisement

Chinese payments group Alipay plans to sell its 3.4 percent stake in Indian food delivery giant Zomato for nearly $400 million (nearly Rs. 3,333 crore) through block deals on Indian stock exchanges, according to three sources and a Reuters review of the deal's term sheet.

Alipay, owned by Ant Group, will offload its entire 3.44 percent stake in the deal, the term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are advisers on the deal, which is likely to be executed later this week on Indian exchanges, said the three sources, who declined to be named as the plan is private.

Zomato, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Alipay also did not respond outside regular business hours.

Zomato shares have surged more than 90 percent this year, after falling by more than half in 2022 when tech stocks struggled around the world. 

Alipay "wants to cash out ... the (market) timing is good," said the first source, referring to the rapid rise in Zomato's shares in recent months.

The block deals are set to be executed at Rs. 111.28 per share, a 2.2 percent discount to Zomato's close on Tuesday, the term sheet said. 

In October, Japan's SoftBank sold a 1.1 percent stake in Zomato, which is India's biggest food delivery service. Demand for online ordering has rapidly grown in recent years, prompting companies like Zomato to aggressively expand.

Alipay's exit from Zomato comes as other Chinese investors have been paring their stakes in Indian companies. In August, China's Antfin sold a 10.3 percent stake in Indian financial giant Paytm.

Tech stocks such as Zomato have staged a rebound after a drubbing last year amid a market meltdown, when investors also raised questions about sky-high valuations of some Indian startups that had made their stock market debut in recent years.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alipay, Zomato, Ant Group
Amazon Announces New AI Chip for AWS Amid Competition With Microsoft
NASA-ISRO Working Together to Make India's Space Station, Launch NISAR in 2024

Related Stories

Chinese Group Alipay Said to Have Sold 3.4 Percent Stake in Zomato
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  2. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  3. iQoo 11, More iQoo Phones Get Discounts Ahead of iQoo 12 Debut: See Offers
  4. OnePlus 12 Will Have the Same Camera Specifications as These Smartphones
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Getting Android 14-Based One UI 6: Report
  6. Airtel, Jio Offer Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription at This Price
  7. Infinix Smart 8 HD Teased to Get Apple's Dynamic Island-Like Feature
  8. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India
  9. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  10. Samsung Galaxy A05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA-ISRO Working Together to Make India's Space Station, Launch NISAR in 2024
  2. Chinese Group Alipay Said to Have Sold 3.4 Percent Stake in Zomato
  3. Amazon Announces New AI Chip for AWS Amid Competition With Microsoft
  4. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console Could Launch in India Next Year
  5. Google App for Android Starts Testing Bottom-Aligned Search Bar for Improved Reachability
  6. Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headphones With Up to 28-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. New Binance CEO Richard Teng Ensures Users on Asset Safety Post Zhao’s Exit
  8. Infinix Smart 8 HD Teased to Get Apple's Dynamic Island-Like Feature Called Magic Ring
  9. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port India Launch Teased; Amazon Microsite Goes Live
  10. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »