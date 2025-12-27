Technology News
ISS Astronauts Celebrate Christmas in Orbit, Send Messages to Earth

ISS astronauts celebrate Christmas in orbit, sharing festive wishes and space-made traditions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 December 2025 20:40 IST
ISS Astronauts Celebrate Christmas in Orbit, Send Messages to Earth

Photo Credit: NASA

Expedition 74 astronauts send Christmas wishes from the International Space Station

Highlights
  • ISS crew shares Christmas message from 400 km above Earth
  • Space-made traditions replace home celebrations in orbit
  • Astronauts find family spirit aboard the space station
Astronauts on the International Space Station are spending Christmas away from their loved ones, but the holiday spirit seems alive and well. Orbiting 400 kilometers above our planet, members of Expedition 74 recorded a greeting to their families and friends. They won't be sitting around a conventional tree, but the crew has made its own space-based holiday-scape in microgravity. Stockings were hung by the airlock, decorations floated gently inside the station, and humour bridged the distance between space and Earth during the holiday greeting.

Christmas in Orbit: ISS Astronauts Share Holiday Message, Reflect on Togetherness Far From Home

According to a Space.com report, NASA astronauts Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, and Chris Williams were joined by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui for a Christmas video to celebrate the holidays from orbit. Fincke mentioned thoughts stayed with loved ones on Earth, while Mission Control teams worldwide shared the celebration aboard the station.

Although the absence of family is felt, it was suggested that a strong sense of togetherness exists on board. Fincke reflected that though away from home, the crew remains a close family, spending holidays together, sharing meals, stories, and reflection.

Festive in Zero Gravity: ISS Crew Decorates Kibo Module, Jokes About Santa While Ringing in Christmas

New arrival Williams displayed small decorations near Japan's Kibo module, while Cardman noted off-Earth celebrations felt familiar from past remote postings.

A light-hearted note was added when Cardman joked that the station might be orbiting a little higher than Santa. Yui also shared that Japanese food would be part of the celebration. Together, the crew wished Earth a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

 

Further reading: International Space Station, astronauts, NASA, JAXA, Space, Science
