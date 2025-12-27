Realme Neo 8 has again surfaced in a leak, which claims that the smartphone could be launched in China next month. The purported handset is expected to be the successor of the Realme Neo 7, which was launched in December 2024. A previous leak had revealed the battery capacity of the upcoming phone, and now, a tipster has shed light on more specifications. Notably, the Realme Neo 8 is also claimed to be launched in India later in 2026 under a different moniker.

Realme Neo 8 Tipped to Be Launched in January 2026

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed that the Realme Neo 8 will make its debut in China in January 2026. The tipster also added that the handset could be released in India and other global markets as the Realme GT 8. Considering the Realme GT 7 was launched in May 2025, its successor could see a similar timeline.

The tipster also revealed some key specifications of the purported Realme Neo 8. It is said to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It could also get an AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, Yadav claimed that the smartphone will be backed by an 8,000mAh battery alongwith an 80W wired charging support. Apart from this, it can also get a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, an X-axis linear motor for haptics, and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The handset is said to get an IP68 rating for dust and splash protection.

Last month, another report claimed that the Realme Neo 8 could feature a 6.78-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution and sport a 50-megapixel primary shooter on the back.

Not much else is known about the smartphone at this point. However, the company launched the Realme GT 8 Pro in India last month. With a starting price of Rs. 72,999, the phone features a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro carries a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom capabilities. On the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.