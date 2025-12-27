Written and directed by JK Chandru, Revolver Rita is a Tamil action-comedy film that is now available to stream on digital screens. This film follows a young, responsible woman who lives with her family in the city of Pondicherry. However, her life turns upside down when, accidentally, her family kills a notorious gangster in their home, leaving them entangled in the web of crime, suspicions, and more. What unfolds next is highly entertaining, and the chaotic events keep the viewers glued to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch Revolver Rita

This film is now streaming exclusively on Netflix, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official Trailer and Plot of Revolver Rita

This is a dark action comedy film that revolves around Rita (Played by Keerthy Suresh), who works at a fast-food joint and leads a peaceful life with her mother and two sisters. However, one night during the birthday celebration of her niece, a notorious gangster, named Dracula Pandian (Played by Super Subbarayan), tries to force his way into to house at gunpoint.

To stop the attempt, Rita's mother accidentally kills the gangster after hitting him with the cooker top. That's when the ultimate chaos begins. Soon, the family gets entangled in the web of gangsters and conspiracies. Rita must navigate her way to protect her family from the police and the gangsters.

Cast and Crew of Revolver Rita

This film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, accompanied by Ajay Ghosh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Mime Gopi, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Sean Rolden, while Dinesh Krishnan has handled the cinematography.

Reception of Revolver Rita

This film recently hit the theatres on November 28th, 2025, where it was welcomed with a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.4/10.