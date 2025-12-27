Technology News
English Edition

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Rare Wobbling Jets in Sun-Facing Anti-Tail

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS shows rare wobbling jets in its sun-facing anti-tail, offering insights into interstellar comets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 December 2025 14:00 IST
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Rare Wobbling Jets in Sun-Facing Anti-Tail

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, D. Jewitt (UCLA)

3I/ATLAS exhibits wobbling jets in a rare sun-facing comet anti-tail

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • 3I/ATLAS shows wobbling jets in sun-facing anti-tail
  • Anti-tail points toward the sun, unlike normal comet tails
  • First wobbling jets observed from an interstellar comet
Advertisement

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, though now moving away from Earth and leaving the solar system, continues to intrigue astronomers with unusual activity. New research shows that jet structures in its rare sun-facing “anti-tail,” stretching up to 620,000 miles (1 million km), were wobbling every 7 hours and 45 minutes as the comet approached the sun. Unlike typical comet tails that point away from the sun, an anti-tail faces the star. The wobbling jets reveal that the comet's icy core rotates once every 15 hours and 30 minutes, providing scientists a rare chance to study the physical behavior of a pristine interstellar object formed in another planetary system.

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Wobbling Jets and Evolving Tail in First Detailed Observations

According to a report published on arXiv, 3I/ATLAS was monitored on 37 nights from July 2 to September 5, 2025, with the Two-meter Twin Telescope at Teide Observatory in the Canary Islands by researchers. Observations traced the evolution of the coma from a sun-facing dust fan into a pronounced antisolar tail as the comet neared the sun on October 30, 2025, at about 130 million miles (210 million km).

The wobbling jet structure was noted on seven nights in August, marking the first time such outgassing has been studied in an interstellar comet.

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Offers Insights with Anti-Tail and Rotating Jets During Earth Flyby
3I/ATLAS, the third interstellar object known to pass through our solar system, made its closest approach to Earth at around 168 million miles (270 million km) on December 19, 2025. As it makes its way toward the outer solar system, this comet's peculiar anti-tail and rotating jets will tell us still more about the physics of interstellar comets and planet formation in faraway planetary systems.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comet, Space, Earth, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Year Ender 2025: Instagram Features Launched This Year, Including ‘Your Algorithm’, Watch History and More
OpenAI, Anthropic Offer Double the Usage Limit to Select Users Till the New Year

Related Stories

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Rare Wobbling Jets in Sun-Facing Anti-Tail
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Tipped to Get a Fourth Model With a 7,000mAh Battery
  2. From iPhone 18 to Galaxy S26, Here are 2026's Upcoming Smartphones
  3. Samsung Might Use BOE Displays for Smartphones and Smart TVs
  4. Honor Win, Win RT Debut With 10,000mAh Battery
  5. Realme Neo 8 Might Be Launched Next Month With These Specifications
  6. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 8 Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, Could Launch Next Month
  2. Revolver Rita Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Tamil Action Comedy
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series Tipped to Get a Fourth Model With a 7,000mAh Battery Ahead of India Launch
  4. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Rare Wobbling Jets in Sun-Facing Anti-Tail
  5. Samsung Could Reportedly Use BOE Displays for Its Galaxy Smartphones, Smart TVs
  6. Google’s Space-Based AI Data Centre Plan Faces Collision Risks in an Increasingly Crowded Orbit
  7. OpenAI, Anthropic Offer Double the Usage Limit to Select Users Till the New Year
  8. Samsung to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Next-Gen AI Memory Chip in 2026
  9. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Could Launch in Early 2026
  10. BMSG FES’25 – GRAND CHAMP Concert Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »