Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Could Reportedly Use BOE Displays for Its Galaxy Smartphones, Smart TVs

Samsung is reportedly planning to purchase LCD and OLED panels from BOE for its smartphones and smart TVs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 December 2025 12:41 IST
Samsung Could Reportedly Use BOE Displays for Its Galaxy Smartphones, Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is reportedly diversifying its suppliers to reduce costs amid rising memory component prices

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung’s TM Roh reportedly met the BOE chairman last week
  • BOE is said to supply 10 million LCD panels for Samsung’s smart TVs
  • It is reportedly also supplying OLED panels for smartphones
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly planning to purchase display panels from Beijing Orient Electronics (BOE). As per the report, the Chinese display manufacturer is partnering with the South Korean tech giant to supply small-sized OLED panels for Samsung's Galaxy smartphones, and large LCD panels for its smart TVs. If true, this development means Samsung and BOE's relationship is improving, following an intense legal battle and a year-long cooling of ties between the two companies. The new development reportedly occurred last week following meetings between executives from both companies.

Samsung and BOE Could Renew Partnership

According to South Korean outlet DealSite, BOE Chairman Chen Yanshun met with several Samsung executives, including TM Roh, President and Head of the DX Division and the MX Business. Citing industry sources and people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the discussions covered not only large LCD panels for televisions but also small-sized OLED screens for mobile devices.

Notably, BOE has previously supplied OLED panels for Samsung's lower-end Galaxy smartphones. However, that arrangement reportedly ended last year after relations deteriorated due to a patent dispute between BOE and Samsung Display. Following the fallout, Samsung Electronics is understood to have sourced limited quantities of OLED panels from Chinese display maker Tianma instead.

As per the report, BOE is now seeking to re-enter Samsung's supply chain, potentially beyond entry-level models. It is said that BOE is keen to supply panels even for higher-end smartphones, although there is no confirmation that Samsung has agreed to such terms. BOE already supplies OLED panels to several Chinese smartphone brands, including Oppo, Huawei and Vivo. It is reportedly also a limited supplier for some iPhone models.

BOE is also understood to have requested an increase in the number of TV LCD panels it supplies to Samsung Electronics. BOE previously supplied around 10 million LCD panels annually to Samsung, but volumes reportedly dropped to about 1 million units following the patent dispute.

The timing of these discussions is interesting, and the report claims that it has to do with the global RAM shortage, which is forcing OEMs to cut costs or increase product prices. It is possible that Samsung is diversifying its suppliers to reduce the costs of display panels. Whether that will be enough to mitigate the rising memory component prices cannot be said.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, BOE, Smartphones, Smart TVs
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Most Innovative and Unique Gadgets of 2025: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, iPhone Air and More

Related Stories

Samsung Could Reportedly Use BOE Displays for Its Galaxy Smartphones, Smart TVs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Tipped to Get a Fourth Model With a 7,000mAh Battery
  2. From iPhone 18 to Galaxy S26, Here are 2026's Upcoming Smartphones
  3. Honor Win, Win RT Debut With 10,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 8 Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, Could Launch Next Month
  2. Revolver Rita Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Tamil Action Comedy
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series Tipped to Get a Fourth Model With a 7,000mAh Battery Ahead of India Launch
  4. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Rare Wobbling Jets in Sun-Facing Anti-Tail
  5. Samsung Could Reportedly Use BOE Displays for Its Galaxy Smartphones, Smart TVs
  6. Google’s Space-Based AI Data Centre Plan Faces Collision Risks in an Increasingly Crowded Orbit
  7. OpenAI, Anthropic Offer Double the Usage Limit to Select Users Till the New Year
  8. Samsung to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Next-Gen AI Memory Chip in 2026
  9. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Could Launch in Early 2026
  10. BMSG FES’25 – GRAND CHAMP Concert Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »