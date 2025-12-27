New approach to making batteries more stable, longer-lasting, the researchers have found a new way of making battery anodes — one that actually improves capacity and stability at the same time. Current lithium-ion batteries are heavily dependent on graphite, which constrains the minimum fast-charging speed and poses a safety risk from lithium plating. By creating a covalently bridged fullerene framework called Mg₄C₆₀, the researchers demonstrated that carbon can stably store lithium, avoiding structural collapse and the loss of active material. This discovery provides a blueprint for the design and development of next-generation battery materials, which could enable legit faster charging, higher capacity, and longer-lifetime batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage.

Covalent-Bridged Fullerenes Boost Battery Anode Stability, Safety, and Performance

According to a report published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the covalent-bridging strategy enhances fullerene stability and opens possibilities for a family of high-capacity anode materials. The research team tracks how well the new material resists degradation and is found to have a net-edge over conventional graphite.

The findings indicate such re-engineered molecules could be used in battery cells to improve safety and longevity, while maintaining a high power output.

Tohoku University Researchers Aim to Scale Covalent-Bridged Carbon Frameworks for Next-Generation Batteries

The method would be further increased to other covalent-bridging approaches and scaled up along with industry partners, as mentioned by Distinguished Professor Hao Li of Tohoku University.

The successful translation of these lab advances into practical applications for energy storage will be key. This is a promising progress in low-cost, long-cycle life, and environmentally friendly battery technologies.