  Google's Space Based AI Data Centre Plan Faces Collision Risks in an Increasingly Crowded Orbit

Google’s Space-Based AI Data Centre Plan Faces Collision Risks in an Increasingly Crowded Orbit

Google’s orbital AI data center faces collision risks from space debris in increasingly crowded low Earth orbit.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 December 2025 13:43 IST
Google’s Space-Based AI Data Centre Plan Faces Collision Risks in an Increasingly Crowded Orbit

Photo Credit: Google

Project Suncatcher satellites face high collision risks in debris-filled orbit

Highlights
  • Space debris threatens Google’s orbital data center
  • 81 satellites fly in ultradense formation
  • Low Earth orbit risk of cascade collisions
Google's grand plan of an AI data center in space is finally falling back to Earth, considering how much more congested our orbit has become. Project Suncatcher envisions 81 satellites that would circle the Earth in low orbit, equipped with solar-powered AI processors that send data back to Earth while retaining heat in space. Although the project could lessen the burden of energy consumption on Earth, the formations are so close together, they are just 200 meters apart, and they would run a risk of collision with millions of pieces of space debris flying at hypersonic velocities. A single small collision could have triggered a chain reaction of collisions, causing further debris to be scattered and posing a risk to the rest of the constellation.

Crowded Orbits Pose Collision Risks as Project Suncatcher Plans Sun-Synchronous Satellite Deployment

According to a Space.com report citing the 2025 analysis by space experts, low Earth orbit boasts tens of thousands of human-made objects, including satellites, rocket stages, and debris. Google is finding that Google's sun-synchronous orbit is getting crowded, with constant sunlight and high collision risks, as the events of November 2025 demonstrated.

Flying in formation is complicated by orbital drag and space weather, which unpredictably affect satellite positions. Not only do project Suncatcher satellites have little leeway when it comes to avoiding collisions, but also not having autonomy protection systems in place would require them to coordinate in real time; this is a very difficult technical problem.

Project Suncatcher Highlights Growing Space Debris Risks Amid Regulatory Gaps and Kessler Syndrome Concerns

FCC regulations and orbital-use fees intend to minimize long-term threats, but collisions can still occur; Kessler syndrome might deny access to some key orbits. With space tech blowing up, a combination of innovation and debris management is key; without provisions, Project Suncatcher risks enlarging an existing orbital minefield.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Google's Space-Based AI Data Centre Plan Faces Collision Risks in an Increasingly Crowded Orbit
