Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to be launched in India soon, after the company teased the lineup recently. So far, the Chinese brand has teased three models — the Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini — and has shared some specifications as well. However, a tipster has now claimed that the series could have a fourth model dubbed Reno 15C. Interestingly, Oppo did launch a smartphone with the same name in China earlier this month, but so far has not revealed if it will be part of the India lineup.

Oppo Reno 15C Could Be Launched as Part of the Reno 15 Series

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed that Oppo Reno 15C could be launched alongside the Reno 15, 15 Pro, and th 15 Pro Mini variants. Not only that, but the post also claimed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs. 40,000. Yadav also shared specifications of the rumoured smartphones.

Before delving deep into the spec sheet, it is worth highlighting that the tipster's claimed features do not match the Oppo Reno 15c that was launched in China this month. Per the tipster, the Indian version of the Reno 15C will feature a 6.57-inch full-HD LTPS OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400nits HBM. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and a single 256GB storage option.

Additionally, the post claimed that the handset will sport a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it is tipped to get a 50-megapixel ultrawide front camera for selfies and video calls. Apart from this, it is said to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery alongwith an 80W charging solution.

The purported Reno 15C is also claimed to have a thickness of 8.14mm and weigh between 189 and 195g.

On the other hand, the Chinese variant comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage.

Coming to optics, it has a triple rear camera module with a 50-megapixel primary shooter with OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera. On the front, it comes with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Chinese Oppo Reno 15c is backed by a 6,500mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging.

Due to this discrepancy in the specifications, it cannot be said with certainty that the tipped information is legitimate. Until Oppo officially confirms the smartphone, the rumoured fourth model should be taken with a pinch of salt.