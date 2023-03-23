Technology News
Gmail for Android, Google Messages to Soon Get Features for AI-Generated Texts

Google just recently launched its AI chatbot Bard to the general public.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 March 2023 18:10 IST
Gmail for Android, Google Messages to Soon Get Features for AI-Generated Texts

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Google Messages' newly introduced AI button may replace the Smart Reply feature

Google, owned by tech giant Alphabet, has recently introduced its next-generation AI tools. These tools will work as add-ons to existing services that include Workspace apps and help perform functions like summarising message threads in Gmail, prepare slide presentations, and take meeting notes. The AI and machine learning features and tools will also be coming to Android applications like Gmail for Android, Google Messages and Google Photos with its latest version. As the company announced, these AI tools will first launch to Google Docs and Gmail only to "trusted testers" before a larger roll out.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is testing the AI-powered features on its Google Messages app on latest beta version. Meanwhile, the latest version of Gmail for Android, with version number 2023.03.05.515729449 has also introduced a generative AI tool and is under testing.

Google Messages' latest beta version is now displaying a new icon on the top right-hand side of the conversation window, spotted as a sparkle icon. A similar sparkle iconography has been used by Bard and other upcoming AI-powered Google features. Currently, the icon when clicked prompts the system to type out “(TODO!)”, which explains the preliminary stage of the feature. However, it is expected that Google will use one of its AI generation models — either the recently launched Bard or the LaMDA — to help craft a complete message.

For now, Google Messages already has the Smart Reply feature that offers suggestive responses or short phrases to choose from that can be sent by the users. However, the newly introduced AI feature could entirely replace Smart Reply and offer more in-depth responses than the usual short phrases available today, added the report.

Meanwhile, Gmail for Android latest version number 2023.03.05.515729449 has reportedly introduced a Help me write FAB on the compose message or email screen, which appears in the form of a wand icon with sparkles. On tapping the button, users can type out the message that they want Gmail to compose for them.

The report also notes that in cases where the prompt entered by the user is too short, Gmail will request the user to continue writing, until the system has enough or adequate information to craft a message as desired.

Gmail is also reportedly working on a 'Refine my message' capability that would allow users to tap an icon and rephrase the content in a message to reflect better clarity and improved delivery. These mails or the messages will not be sent until the users give a go-ahead to the application, giving the user time to review the AI-generated text.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
