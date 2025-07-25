Google is now rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual try-on shopping feature to users in the US. The feature was first unveiled at the company's Google I/O event in May. Part of the Mountain View-based tech giant's Shopping Graph offering, the feature is available with AI Mode in Search, Google Shopping, as well as product listings in Google Images. It lets users virtually try out a large selection of outfits by following just a few steps. Additionally, the company has also upgraded its price tracking feature.

Google Is Now Letting Users Virtually Try Out Outfits

In a blog post, the tech giant announced that the virtual try-on feature is now rolling out in the US. With this, users will be able to try on “billions of apparel items” listed in the company's Shopping Graph, Google claimed. Notably, the feature is being added to AI Mode, Google Shopping, as well as product results on Google Images.

Those users who have access to the feature can go to Google Shopping and tap on any product listing. On AI Mode and Google Images, they will first have to search for a style or outfit, and then select one of them from the results. When the feature is available, users will see a new “try it on” icon. Tapping it will prompt the user to upload a full-length photo of themselves. Once the photo has been uploaded, Google will use AI to show how the item would look on the user.

Virtual try-on also allows users to scroll through other looks they have tried on in the past, save their favourites, and even share the outfits with friends. Notably, the feature is powered by a custom fashion-based image generation model that understands the human body and how fabric folds, stretches, and drapes on different bodies.

Apart from this, Google is also upgrading its price alerts, which are available with the new price tracking capability. The new version, which is also rolling out in the US, allows users to set an alert for a specific size and colour of the product, alongside the price they want to pay. This way, the price tracker will not send a notification for the apparel when it is available in a different size.

Google is also working on a product discovery feature. This feature will allow users to go to AI Mode and ask for style inspiration or a particular outfit for an occasion. The chatbot will then scan for relevant products across the company's Shopping Graph, and using a proprietary vision match technology, it will show product listings that the user might like. This is coming to US-based users later this year.