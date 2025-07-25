Technology News
  Google Brings a Native Media Player in Gemini Mobile App, Lets Users Play Audio Overviews

Google Brings a Native Media Player in Gemini Mobile App, Lets Users Play Audio Overviews

Earlier, Gemini users could create Audio Overviews on the Gemini mobile app, but they could only be played on the website.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 14:09 IST
Google Brings a Native Media Player in Gemini Mobile App, Lets Users Play Audio Overviews

While an Audio Overview plays on the app, users will also see a notification badge

Highlights
  • The media player allows users to play, pause, and download the file
  • Users can also change the speed of speech between 0.5x to 2x
  • Google is reportedly testing Audio Overviews in Search results as well
Google has added a new feature in the Gemini mobile apps, which makes it possible for users to play Audio Overviews, which was first added to NotebookLM, and was later brought to Gemini earlier this year. However, the functionality was such that while Gemini app users could upload a file to generate a podcast-style audio conversation, the app did not support playing the said audio file. Users had to go to the AI chatbot's website to play it. To fix it, the tech giant has added an inline media player in the app.

Gemini App Gets Support for Inline Media Player

First spotted by 9to5Google, the new feature is now available to all Gemini users globally, including those on the free tier of the platform. So, if users now upload a file to generate an Audio Overview, they will see a new interactive media player pop up on the screen that will allow them to play the file.

gemini audio overviews app Gemini audio overviews

Media player in the Gemini app

 

As seen in the image above, the new media player comes with a seeking bar, play/pause button, buttons to rewind and skip 10 seconds, as well as an option to slow down or speed up the speech between 05x and 2x. Additionally, a download button also lets users download the file and play it locally via a third-party app.

Notably, with Audio Overviews, Gemini can generate a podcast-style audio discussion between two AI hosts ( a male and a female). These hosts conversationally discuss the topic, add their reactions, and even offer additional information, which is likely sourced from the Internet. Generating an Audio Overview can take up to five minutes, depending on the size of the file and the length of the text.

Audio Overviews gained popularity last year when the feature first appeared in Google's NotebookLM. Since then, the company has expanded the feature to NotebookLM's app, Gemini on web and mobile apps, and there are rumours that the Mountain View-based tech giant is also testing it for AI Overviews in Search.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Brings a Native Media Player in Gemini Mobile App, Lets Users Play Audio Overviews
