Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Calendar Bug Reported To Create Incorrect Events on Android, iOS Devices

Google Calendar Bug Reported To Create Incorrect Events on Android, iOS Devices

Several users have shared screenshots of their Google Calendar app filled with spam all-day long events.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 December 2022 19:08 IST
Google Calendar Bug Reported To Create Incorrect Events on Android, iOS Devices

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Christina Stephens

The bug causing the issue hasn't been identified as of yet

Highlights
  • Bug was spotted by several users on Twitter
  • Google Calendar app created fake all-day events
  • Google has not officially responded to the concerns

Google Calendar users have reportedly experienced a bug that is causing the application to create random events based on emails received in the user's Gmail inbox. Several users seem to have reported the issue on the Google Calendar app for Android and iOS mobile devices. The bug has been reported by various users on Twitter as well, who took to the social media platform to share screenshots of their Calendar apps filled with random events.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google Calendar has been displaying random created events that have been triggered by messages in their Gmail inbox that do not necessarily track back to any actual event. The events created incorrectly mostly seem to be all-day events which have been caused by a bug in the Gmail mobile application on some Android and iOS devices. However, it isn't clear what particular bug has caused this to happen, added the report.

Several users were seen taking to Twitter to post screenshots of their Google Calendar apps filled with all-day events that do not lead to any real event concerning the user.

Google Calendar users who wish to avoid clutter in their Google Calendar may evade the bug by heading to Settings > Events > Turn Off 'Automatically add events from Gmail to my calendar​'​. However, doing so will stop Google Calendar's ability to track actual events from your Gmail inbox and provide users with notifications for the same as a reminder.

It is important to note that Google hasn't officially acknowledged, addressed, or offered a remedy to the bug that has been reported.

Last year, the Alphabet-owned search giant had introduced a 'Focus time' entries feature that allowed users to set a timeslot in which all meeting requests will be automatically declined.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Calendar, Android, iOS, bug
Moto E13 Alleged Render Leak Suggests Plastic Frame, Single Rear Camera: Report
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Google Calendar Bug Reported To Create Incorrect Events on Android, iOS Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Realme Phones are Receiving Android 13 Stable Update in India
  2. Google's Smartphone Lineup Until 2025 Leaked: Check Out Upcoming Launches
  3. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 to Launch in India in January 2023: Report
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Google Calendar Bug Reported To Create Incorrect Events on Android, iOS Devices
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  9. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  10. Lenovo Unveiled New Mini LED Monitors Ahead of CES 2023: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Calendar Bug Reported To Create Incorrect Events on Android, iOS Devices
  2. Moto E13 Alleged Render Leak Suggests Plastic Frame, Single Rear Camera: Report
  3. Google May Make Android's Root Store Updatable Via Play Services On Android 14: Report
  4. Meta to Pay $725 Million to Settle Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit: Report
  5. Twitter Said to Have Removed Suicide Prevention Helpline, Other Safety Features on Elon Musk’s Order
  6. Google Challenges CCI Order on Android Devices, Calls It Setback for Indian Users
  7. Elon Musk to Gadgets 360: "Several Major UI Updates Coming in Jan"
  8. Lenovo ThinkVision Mini LED Monitors With 1,152 Dimming Zones Launched: Details
  9. Twitter Rolls Out Ability to Upload 60 Minute Long Videos for Blue Subscribers: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Signature Colours Leaked, Galaxy S23 Ultra Signature Colour Said to be Green
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.