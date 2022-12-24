Technology News

Moto E13 Alleged Render Leak Suggests Plastic Frame, Single Rear Camera: Report

The purported Moto E13 reportedly scored 995 points in multi-core tests by Geekbench.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 December 2022 18:14 IST
Moto E13 Alleged Render Leak Suggests Plastic Frame, Single Rear Camera: Report

The display on the Moto E13 seems to sport a waterdrop notch design selfie camera

Highlights
  • The company's batwing logo is a center of rear body
  • Moto E13 is seen with thin bezels, thick chin
  • Moto E(2020) was first launched in June 2020

Moto E13 smartphone from Motorola has reportedly been subjected to a render leak that seems to suggest the upcoming entry-level smartphone's basic design and camera details. The smartphone, which was earlier tipped to be powered by an Unisoc T606 SoC while running on Android 13 out-of-the-box, has now reportedly been spotted in a beige colour offering that sports a curved rear panel. Meanwhile, in terms of camera, the rear setup seems to be made of a single camera sensor.

According to a report by Mysmartprice, the purported upcoming Moto E13 entry-level smartphone device has been spotted in an alleged official render sporting a beige colour plastic frame. The rear side, which is apparently curved in shape, is seen housing a single camera module above a slot for an LED flash inside a second cutout. The traditional Motorola batwing logo can be seen at the center of the rear panel.

In terms of connectivity, the phone seems to sport a USB type-C port on the bottom, alongside a speaker grille and a microphone cutout. The render seems to suggest that the Moto E13 will sport a rather flat frame that houses the power and volume toggle buttons on its right side.

The display on the Moto E13 seems to be a waterdrop notch design with bezels that are narrow around the screen but seems to get very thick at the chin of the purported smartphone.

The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer Motorola's purported E-series phone, Moto E13, had earlier been spotted on Geekbench website, which suggested that the entry-level smartphone could be powered by an octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM, while running on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The octa-core processor was spotted as an Arm chipset codenamed m170, which could be the Unisoc T606 SoC.

In terms of processor performance, it reportedly scored 318 in the single-core test while scoring 995 points in multi-core Geekbench tests.

However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation on the name, specifications, pricing, or launch details of the purported entry-level smartphone from the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, Motorola.

