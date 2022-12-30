Google Voice will now make it more easy for a user to ignore spam calls with the launch of a new update. Google has now added a warning to its Voice feature which will alert the user by flagging “Suspected spam caller” label on calls that may seem suspicious. The user can also remove a number from the spam list by simply marking a call to be not spam. The enhanced secure calling feature adds to Google Voice's recent addition of Wi-Fi and network cellular switching.

According to a recent announcement by the tech giant, Google Voice will now protect its users from unwanted calls and potentially harmful scams by displaying a red “suspected spam caller” label on all calls that will appear suspicious. The selection of numbers as spam will be done using advanced artificial intelligence.

The spam label for a number will be displayed on the caller screen as well as in the call history. The user will have a choice to let a call remain spam or remove it by confirming the identity of the number as a spam or a genuine contact. In case if the number is confirmed to be a spam, the future calls from that particular contact will go directly into voicemail. Meanwhile, removing a number from spam list will not show any warning on future calls.

Google has informed that the phased rollout of the feature has started from December 29 and may take up to 15 days for the feature to appear on Google Voice. It will be eventually available to all Google Voice users.

The suspected spam label will be activated automatically if the Voice spam filter is off. To automatically send a suspected spam call to voicemail, go to Settings > Security > Filter Spam >Turn it On.

