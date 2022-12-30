Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor was unveiled by the South Korean tech giant on December 28. The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with major performance improvements with the new Gen 3 processor, an upgrade from previously launched laptop with 12th Gen Intel processor. The company first unveiled the Intel-powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 back in February. The new model was recently announced in South Korea and will be released on January 16.

In an official release, Samsung has announced the company's premium laptop, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. The mobile PC comes with enhanced speed and efficiency, along with a stylus and a 360-degree swivel display.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon chipset price, availability

The new laptop from Samsung was unveiled in South Korea on December 28 and will be launched in the country on January 16. As of now, the upcoming Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will debut in graphite color variant, while the launch price is fixed at KRW 1.89 million (nearly Rs. 1,24,200). As of now, the company has now announced the date for launching the product in global markets, including India.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon chipset specifications

Samsung's upcoming laptop with the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset is claimed to come with strong privacy features. The laptop will come in a 13.3-inch model and will be super light. The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will support an AMOLED display with the ability to flip around 360 degrees.

The laptop will run on Windows 11. The company claims that the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon chipset comes with a better battery life of up to 35 hours of video playback on single charge.

Apart from these, other specifications of the laptop remain same as the previously launched Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. The laptop, that comes along S Pen stylus, offers 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.