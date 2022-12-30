Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled: Details

The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will be launched in South Korea on January 16.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 30 December 2022 23:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled: Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon chipset is claimed to offer up to 35 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • The mobile PC comes with enhanced speed and efficiency
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro runs on Windows 11
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro also comes along S Pen stylus

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor was unveiled by the South Korean tech giant on December 28. The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with major performance improvements with the new Gen 3 processor, an upgrade from previously launched laptop with 12th Gen Intel processor. The company first unveiled the Intel-powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 back in February. The new model was recently announced in South Korea and will be released on January 16.

In an official release, Samsung has announced the company's premium laptop, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. The mobile PC comes with enhanced speed and efficiency, along with a stylus and a 360-degree swivel display.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon chipset price, availability

The new laptop from Samsung was unveiled in South Korea on December 28 and will be launched in the country on January 16. As of now, the upcoming Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will debut in graphite color variant, while the launch price is fixed at KRW 1.89 million (nearly Rs. 1,24,200). As of now, the company has now announced the date for launching the product in global markets, including India.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon chipset specifications

Samsung's upcoming laptop with the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset is claimed to come with strong privacy features. The laptop will come in a 13.3-inch model and will be super light. The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will support an AMOLED display with the ability to flip around 360 degrees.

The laptop will run on Windows 11. The company claims that the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon chipset comes with a better battery life of up to 35 hours of video playback on single charge.

Apart from these, other specifications of the laptop remain same as the previously launched Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. The laptop, that comes along S Pen stylus, offers 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity support.

 

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 13.3 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 13.3 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Extremely light and portable
  • Good connectivity
  • Integrations with other Samsung products
  • Very good battery life
  • Passive stylus and fast charger included
  • Bad
  • Runs hot even when idle
  • Can be awkward to use as a tablet
  • Too much background software
  • Average speaker quality
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 13.3 review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.04 kg
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Snapdragon, Qualcomm
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A04s Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. Samsung Could Unveil New Galaxy Book Laptops Alongside Galaxy S23 Series
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Google Pixel Phones 5G Support Said to Roll Out Soon: Report
  7. Moto G13 Render, Specifications Have Been Leaked: Details Here
  8. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Bags Multiple Certifications, Could Launch Soon: Report
  9. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Get a Vastly Improved Periscope Camera
  10. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Review: Minor Refreshes and a New Balance
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Voice to Alert Users With 'Suspected Spam Caller' Warning for Suspicious Calls
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A04s Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  4. Lenovo Tab Extreme With Dual Rear Cameras, SmartPaper Tablet Leaked Ahead of CES 2023 Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Bags Multiple Certifications, Could Launch Soon: Report
  6. Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC,12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  7. NFT Projects Will Take Web3 by Storm in 2023: Indian Industry Experts
  8. Oppo Said to Be Working on New Flagship Phone With Hasselblad-Branded Rear Cameras
  9. Google Chrome to Bring the Ability to Block Suspicious HTTP Downloads: Report
  10. Google Pixel Series to Get 5G Support in Q1 2023, Company Working With Indian Carriers: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.