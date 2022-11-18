Google Assistant Now Lets Users Search, Play Podcasts by Guest, Episode Name

Google Assistant is getting new skills to make the virtual assistant more useful when you want to listen to your favourite podcast. The search giant has added new voice commands to Assistant that enable users to search and play a specific episode of a podcast. Prior to this, asking Assistant to play a podcast would directly start the latest episode. The new commands can be used with three filters to improve your podcast listening experience better.

Users will now be able to access specific episodes of podcasts of their favorite artists by simply using Google Assistant to search for the episode name. The latest blog post on Google's official blog outlines the new Assistant command. Until now, users were only able to play the latest episode of a podcasts by saying “Hey Google, play [podcast name]”. However, the new feature will help them jump right into a specific episode with these three filters:

1. Search using guests: For example, “Play the Archetypes with Meghan”

2. Searching by topic: “Play the crime thriller”

3. By episode: “Play the Glory Edim's Well-Read Black Girl episode 4”

Since this is a Google Assistant voice command, it should also work across all Assistant supported device such as speakers. The blog post also talks about other Assistant tips that could be useful for holiday travelers and hosts. For example, you can now get quick updates on your orders by simply saying "Hey Google, when is my Amazon order arriving?".

Recently, Google also rolled out new features to Search and Maps. Google is now bringing a Live View augmented reality search in certain cities across the world. This feature will let you view landmarks and locations while pointing your smartphone screen at the world. As per the company, this will help users find places that are not immediately seen in their view. You will also be able to see information such as timings, and pricesS using the AR overlays.

