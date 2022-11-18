Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Assistant Now Lets Users Search, Play Podcasts by Guest, Episode Name

Google Assistant Now Lets Users Search, Play Podcasts by Guest, Episode Name

Previously, you could play the latest episode of a podcasts by saying “Hey Google, play [podcast name]” using Assistant.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 18 November 2022 19:10 IST
Google Assistant Now Lets Users Search, Play Podcasts by Guest, Episode Name

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google Assistant gets new voice commands to make listening to podcasts easier.

Highlights
  • Google Assistant makes it easier to listen to podcasts
  • The assistant now gets new voice commands as well
  • The new commands work across all Assistant devices

Google Assistant is getting new skills to make the virtual assistant more useful when you want to listen to your favourite podcast. The search giant has added new voice commands to Assistant that enable users to search and play a specific episode of a podcast. Prior to this, asking Assistant to play a podcast would directly start the latest episode. The new commands can be used with three filters to improve your podcast listening experience better.

Users will now be able to access specific episodes of podcasts of their favorite artists by simply using Google Assistant to search for the episode name. The latest blog post on Google's official blog outlines the new Assistant command. Until now, users were only able to play the latest episode of a podcasts by saying “Hey Google, play [podcast name]”. However, the new feature will help them jump right into a specific episode with these three filters:

1. Search using guests: For example, “Play the Archetypes with Meghan”

2. Searching by topic: “Play the crime thriller”

3. By episode: “Play the Glory Edim's Well-Read Black Girl episode 4”

Since this is a Google Assistant voice command, it should also work across all Assistant supported device such as speakers. The blog post also talks about other Assistant tips that could be useful for holiday travelers and hosts. For example, you can now get quick updates on your orders by simply saying "Hey Google, when is my Amazon order arriving?".

Recently, Google also rolled out new features to Search and Maps. Google is now bringing a Live View augmented reality search in certain cities across the world. This feature will let you view landmarks and locations while pointing your smartphone screen at the world. As per the company, this will help users find places that are not immediately seen in their view. You will also be able to see information such as timings, and pricesS using the AR overlays.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Australia’s Arkon Energy Bags Millions to Expand Its Green BTC Mining Operations
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

Google Assistant Now Lets Users Search, Play Podcasts by Guest, Episode Name
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Accused of Undermining Twitter by US Senators, FTC Probe Urged
  2. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  3. How WhatsApp May Make Recording, Sending Videos Easier on Android
  4. iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max in 2022: Should You Upgrade?
  5. Reliance Jio Rolls Out 5G Services Across Major Regions in Delhi-NCR
  6. Zomato Co-Founder Mohit Gupta Exits Company
  7. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  8. Logitech's Logi Dock With Light Notifications Launched in India: Details
  9. Biggest iPhone Plant Coming Up Near Hosur, to Employ 60,000 Workers
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato Co-Founder Mohit Gupta Exits Company
  2. Logitech's Logi Dock With Speaker, Light Notifications Launched in India: Details
  3. Google Assistant Now Lets Users Search, Play Podcasts by Guest, Episode Name
  4. Australia’s Arkon Energy Bags Millions to Expand Its Green BTC Mining Operations
  5. Twitter to Close Office Buildings, Disable Employee Badge Access Till Monday: Report
  6. Xiaomi 13 Tipped to Launch as Xiaomi 14; Retail Box Surfaces Online
  7. Samsung Tipped to Work With Google, AMD on Advanced Chip for S-Series Phones
  8. WhatsApp Testing Tweaked Camera Interface With Dedicated Video Recording For Android
  9. Reliance Jio Becomes First Telecom Operator to Roll Out 5G Services Across Major Regions in Delhi-NCR
  10. Elon Musk Celebrates 'All-Time High' in Twitter Usage Amid Engineer Exodus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.