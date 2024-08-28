Technology News
English Edition
  Instagram Developing New Feature Which Enables Real Time Sharing of Currently Playing Spotify Tracks

Instagram Developing New Feature Which Enables Real-Time Sharing of Currently Playing Spotify Tracks

With this feature, Instagram may allow users to tie their accounts with Spotify, opening up its vast library of music across genres and languages.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 August 2024 12:54 IST
Instagram Developing New Feature Which Enables Real-Time Sharing of Currently Playing Spotify Tracks

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram users can share songs on Notes but it is only possible via its catalogue of tracks

Highlights
  • Instagram is reported to be developing a new Spotify-powered feature
  • It is speculated to allow real-time sharing of playing tracks on Notes
  • Tipster suggests it is under development and not available to users yet
Instagram may be developing a new feature that will allow users to share their currently playing tracks on Spotify with others in real-time, as per claims by a tipster. The feature, dubbed Share from Spotify, is said to work via Instagram Notes – short text updates visible in direct messages (DMs) which users can share with their followers. Although Instagram currently allows users to either post 30-second clips to Notes or currently-playing songs in Story, it does not work in real-time. But that could change soon.

Instagram Spotify Integration

In a post on Threads, tipster and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi revealed that a new ‘Share from Spotify' feature might be in the works. It is said to enable users to “continuously share” what they are listening to on Spotify, suggesting that it could work in real-time. A leaked screenshot carries a banner which adds, “You can stop sharing anytime”.

At present, Instagram users can share songs on Notes but it is only possible via the social media platform's catalogue of tracks which they have to manually search for. While they can choose a particular section of the track to share, the duration is limited to 30 seconds. With this feature, Instagram is speculated to allow users to tie their accounts with Spotify, opening up its vast library of music across genres and languages and enabling automatic sharing of currently playing tracks.

However, the integration of the Meta Platforms-owned app and Spotify could run even deeper. Technologist Chris Messina told TechCrunch that a new “SpotifyiOS.framework” was added to Instagram – a step estimated to take place around the same time as the rollout of Instagram version 338.0 on iOS. It hints at this collaboration resulting in more music-oriented features on Instagram that leverage Spotify's platform.

Instagram's Song on Profile Feature

Last week, Instagram announced a collaboration with US-based singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter for the launch of a new feature that lets users add songs on their profiles that best describe their mood or other preferences. According to Instagram, the audio track will not autoplay but can be played by tapping the music icon. One of the first tracks utilising this feature was a short teaser of Carpenter's song “Taste” that was released last Friday.

The feature is already available to users on both Android and iOS platforms.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Feature, Instagram Update, Instagram new feature, instagram music, Spotify
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music App, Absorb All Employees

Instagram Developing New Feature Which Enables Real-Time Sharing of Currently Playing Spotify Tracks
