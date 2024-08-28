Technology News
Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music App, Absorb All Employees

Airtel will provide special offers on Apple Music to its customers.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 August 2024 12:15 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel

Wynk Music app was launched in 2014 and has an estimated subscriber count of over 100 million

  • Airtel is planning to close Wynk Music in the next couple of months
  • The information was confirmed by an Airtel spokesperson
  • Airtel will provide special offers on Apple Music to its iPhone users
Bharti Airtel will exit from music vertical and shut down its Wynk Music app, according to sources.The information was confirmed by an Airtel spokesperson a few hours after the company announced entering into a strategic partnership with iPhone maker Apple for video and music streaming. The company will absorb all Wynk Music employees.

"Airtel is planning to close Wynk Music in the next couple of months. It will absorb all the employees into the company," a source told PTI.

When contacted, the Airtel spokesperson confirmed the development.

Airtel launched Wynk Music app in 2014 and has an estimated subscriber count of over 100 million.
"We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem," the spokesperson said.

The company has entered into an agreement with Apple to provide access to Apple Music with special offers to its customers who use iPhone.

"Airtel users will have access to Apple Music. Additionally, Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Airtel said it announced that Apple TV+ -- the video content platform from Apple -- will be accessible through its video streaming platform Xstream and Apple Music for Wynk Music premium users later this year.

Now, Airtel will provide special offers on Apple Music to its customers who use iPhone.
Airtel's business-to-customer portfolio comprising Airtel Wynk, Airtel Thanks, and Xtream has over 220 million active users. 

Further reading: Airtel, Wynk Music, Apple Music, Apple TV
