Instagram has announced a new feature that aims to enhance the customisation of user profiles. The feature is dubbed ‘profile song'. As the name suggests, it enables users to add a specific song to their profile that best describes their mood or other preferences. The social media platform has a comprehensive list of licensed songs which can be added. For the feature's debut, Instagram has collaborated with US-based singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Song on Profile Feature on Instagram

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official Instagram handle announced the profile song feature. It will be displayed below the user's bio. According to Instagram, the audio track will not autoplay but can be played by tapping the music icon. However, doing so will only enable a 30-second playback.

New Profile Song Feature on Instagram

The social media platform is collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter for the feature's rollout. The list of tracks will include a short teaser of her song “Taste” from an upcoming album that is set for release on Friday.

The song will be displayed on the user's profile until they decide to change it, as per Instagram. The profile song feature is available on all consumer and creator accounts. To set it up:

Select “Edit profile” from your Profile tab, then tap “Add music to your profile”. Search for your favourite song or browse our “For You” section. Select the song you'd like to use and choose the clip duration for your Profile. You can choose 30 seconds of the song.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the feature's availability on Instagram for Android. However, at the time, it was not present on the iOS app.

Other New Instagram Features

This new feature builds upon several media-related goodies rolled out by Instagram in recent months. In July, the social media platform announced a multi-audio tracks feature, where users can add up to 20 tracks to a single Instagram Reel. They can also align the audio with text and edit the Reel with stickers, clips and other items. The app can generate a fade effect with an option to overlap audio clips too.

The newly created mix will get saved with attribution to the creator. Not only the creators themselves, but others will also be able to use the mixed-track.