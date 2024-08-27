Snapchat has rolled out a highly requested feature for iPad users, adding to the expansive list of updates brought out in 2024. Following its latest update, the social media app now works natively on the Apple device, instead of its iPhone app being optimised for the tablet. This year, the platform has introduced several new features, including editable chats and emoji reactions, that allow users to its users to interact with friends and loved ones in newer ways.

Snapchat Updated With iPad Support

Snapchat was rolled out on iOS in 2011. Until now, iPad users could run it on their devices but the experience was pretty substandard, with broad black borders surrounding the small portrait window, just like the Instagram app. Thirteen years after it was launched, it has finally been brought natively to the Pad.

The changelog for Snapchat 13.4.0.41 on the App Store states that the app now offers "native support for iPad”. When capturing photo or video snaps, it is claimed to present a larger canvas to users. Additionally, it will also enable them to see more friends on the second and fourth tabs.

While Snapchat is now optimised for the larger displays on Apple's tablets, it can only do so in portrait mode, which suggests that the app may not be fully optimised for the iPad.

Recently Released Snapchat Features

Snapchat has received substantial updates with several new features over the past few months. Last year, Snap, the developer of the social media platform, introduced My AI. It is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that allows users to have conversations, set reminders, generate images and do more. However, some of its features are only accessible to Snapchat+ paid subscribers.

A recent update introduced support for editing messages, enabling users to modify messages up to five minutes after sending them. This was followed by the Emoji Reactions feature. As the name suggests, this feature enhances the chat experience by allowing users to react to messages with any emoji.

The app's most recent significant update arrived with improved safety settings related to sending requests to teenagers, sharing location with others, and its blocking functionality.