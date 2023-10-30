Instagram has seen a host of changes in recent times as the popular photo sharing app adds more features. Last week, the Meta-owned social media platform was testing a dedicated feed that only shows posts from verified users. Now, the app is testing a collaborative carousel post feature that allows users to invite their friends to contribute to their feed posts. This new feature would let your friends add more photos or videos to your post after it goes live.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the platform was testing the new feature but didn't specify a rollout date for the same. According to him, the feature would let users invite their friends to add to their carousel posts on Instagram.

“Before posting a carousel, you can turn on the ability for your followers to submit photos and/or videos, which you can approve to add to the post,” Mosseri said in a Threads post. In an image of the test feature accompanying his post, an ‘Add to post' button can be seen on the bottom left corner of a carousel post. Friends of the user can tap the button and send in their contributions to the post. Alternatively, it seems users can also swipe to the last slide of the carousal, which shows up as a larger ‘Add to post' prompt for adding photos or videos to the existing post.

Bear in mind that you'd only be able to add media to a friend's carousel post if they have the feature turned on. All submitted photos and videos would also need to be approved by the original poster.

Last week, Mosseri said that Instagram was testing a dedicated feed that would only show posts from verified users. Currently, aside from the default Instagram feed, populated with ads, reels, and other posts, users can switch to a Following feed to only see posts from people they follow. There's also a Favourites feed that shows posts from users that have been marked as favourites in the app.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Meta was planning on charging users in the European Union up to EUR 13 (roughly Rs. 1,130) a month for access to an ad-free version of Facebook or Instagram on mobile. The ad-supported version of Instagram is currently free for all users.

Instagram has also faced criticism in recent times over issues of privacy, security and its impact on mental health of users, especially children. Last week, Reuters reported that 33 states in the US were suing Meta, accusing the company of misleading the public and knowingly making its social media platforms like Instagram more addictive for children and teenagers. In their lawsuit, the states said that research had linked children's use of Meta's social media platforms with "depression, anxiety, insomnia, interference with education and daily life, and many other negative outcomes."

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.