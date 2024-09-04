Technology News
Instagram Rolls Out New Comments Feature for Stories With 24-Hour Visibility

Users will have the choice of enabling or disabling comments on Instagram Stories, as per their preference.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram

Some of Instagram's latest features include new fonts, text animations and comments on stories

Highlights
  • Instagram rolls out feature to add comments on stories
  • Comments will publicly visible to all users for 24 hours
  • The platform also recently introduced a 'song on profile' feature
Instagram is rolling out a new comments feature for Stories, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday. With the new feature, users will be able to leave comments on Instagram Stories that will be publicly visible for a limited duration. This development builds upon recent feature rollouts on the social media platform, including new fonts and text animations, and the launch of the Instagram Creator Lab in India with support for English and Hindi.

Comments on Instagram Stories

In a post on the Meta Channel, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Instagram Stories is getting the comments feature. They appear similar to comments on Instagram posts. As per the platform, the comments will follow the same time limit as stories, disappearing within 24 hours. However, it is unclear if users will be able to archive them.

Previously, Instagram allowed users to reply to stories, but they were sent privately to the uploader. On the other hand, comments on stories will be publicly visible, depending on the visibility settings set by the user.

According to a report by The Verge, users will have the choice of enabling or disabling comments, as per their preference. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability on Instagram for both Android and iOS.

The addition of comments on Instagram Stories is the latest in a series of features rolled out on the platform in recent months. The social media platform's head Adam Mosseri previously revealed that Instagram will prioritise short-form content over long videos, citing better connection with others.

Other Instagram Features

Last month, Instagram rolled out new fonts, text animations and the ability to add stickers to photos on Instagram Reels and stories. Users can also add layer images via stickers on the aforementioned formats. It also expanded the carousel limit to 20 photos or videos, eliminating the need to split media collections into multiple posts. Another notable feature recently introduced is a ‘song on profile', which allows users to add a song to their profile that best matches their mood or other preferences.

