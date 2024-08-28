Instagram has introduced new tools for creators, giving them more creative flexibility when making content. The rollout includes new text animations, unique fonts and effects for Instagram Reels and stories. The social media platform is also making it possible to add text and stickers to photos and carousels destined for the feed. With these changes, creators can express themselves and their ideas in their own unique way irrespective of the format used to create content.

In a blog post, Instagram announced that new fonts, text animations and effects can now be added to Instagram Reels and stories. Users simply need to open the text tool and tap on the text button to see the new fonts. Once the selection is done, they can further tweak it by adding an effect or animating it.

The new fonts can also be used in stories and photo carousels. Additionally, Instagram now also allows users to add layer images via stickers on the aforementioned formats. To try it, users need to select an image they wish to upload from the device's media library and tap on the text button. The gallery button, which appears on the top-right corner of the screen, can be accessed to layer in additional images.

Users can also change the sticker's shape from circular to rectangular, or even unorthodox ones like a heart or a star, by tapping on it.

Other Recent Changes

This development builds upon several changes recently introduced on the platform, improving convenience and allowing users to express themselves better and more freely. This includes the expansion of the carousel limit to 20 photos or videos, eliminating the need to split media collections into multiple posts on Instagram.

The social media platform also partnered with US-based singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter for the introduction of the ‘song on profile' feature, which as the name suggests, allows users to add a specific song to their profile that best describes their mood or other preferences. The selection can be made from Instagram's library of licensed tracks.