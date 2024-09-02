Technology News
WhatsApp for Android Meta AI Voice Mode Feature’s New Interface Reportedly Spotted

The Voice Mode feature reportedly lets users have a two-way conversation with Meta AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 14:43 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The Meta AI Voice Mode feature’s interface reportedly contains a mute and speaker icon

Highlights
  • The Meta AI feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24
  • The Meta chat reportedly shows a new waveform icon next to the text field
  • Ten different voices are said to be available in Meta AI Voice Mode
WhatsApp for Android is reported to soon get a new feature for the in-app artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Meta AI. As per a WhatsApp feature tracker, the instant messaging platform is working on adding a Voice Mode to Meta AI that will allow users to have a two-way conversation with the chatbot. The AI is said to use its conversational speech capability to understand and respond to user queries. Notably, the feature was first reported last month, but now the interface for the feature is also visible.

WhatsApp's Meta AI Voice Mode Feature

According to a post by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the voice mode feature for Meta AI was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.18. The feature is currently not visible in the beta version of the app, so those who have signed up for Google Beta Programme will not be able to see it.

whatsapp meta ai voice mode1 wabetainfo WhatsApp Meta AI Voice Mode

WhatsApp Meta AI Voice Mode interface
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

In a screenshot shared by the feature tracker, the interface of the Meta AI Voice Mode is visible. The Meta AI button, which is placed above the New Chat icon, can be long pressed to activate the voice mode, as per the screenshot. In another instance, the hands-free mode was also activated by tapping on a waveform icon placed next to the text field within the Meta AI chat.

Users might be able to tap on the waveform icon to activate the feature. A third screenshot highlighted a bottom sheet with Meta AI written on top and a circular aura icon which likely indicated the voice mode. Underneath, an icons for speaker, mute, as well as a disconnect voice mode icon could be seen.

An earlier report highlighted that the feature will also be available with ten different voices. While the differences between different voices is unclear, it could offer different accents, tonalities, and genders. It is not known whether multiple languages will be supported.

While OpenAI and Google both offer two-way communication feature with ChatGPT Voice Mode and Gemini Live, respectively, these features are only available to the paid subscribers of the platform. If WhatsApp does roll out the hands-free feature, it could become the first company to offer the feature for free.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Android, App
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
