Instagram is rolling out a big change that potentially improves the sharing of multiple photos and videos on the social media platform. Users can now add more content in a single carousel than the previous limit, which was only 10 uploads. As per the Meta-owned platform, this change makes it easier for users who wish to add their “end-of-summer “photo dumps”. Notably, it builds upon the AI avatar creation platform dubbed Meta AI Studio which was rolled out for users in the US last month.

According to a press release by Instagram, users can now add up to 20 photos or videos in a single carousel. The expansion of this feature brings convenience to users who share many pieces of content by eliminating the need to split media collections into multiple posts. Carousels can be browsed by swiping right on Instagram.

The Carousels feature on Instagram was first announced in 2015, with the ability to include up to 5 images. It was expanded in 2017 with the inclusion of videos and the ceiling was raised to 10. In March, the social media platform was reported to be testing the expansion of this feature by allowing a limited pool of users to include up to 15 frames in a single carousel. It was expected to be expanded to more users over time.

While Instagram claims that the feature is being rolled out starting today, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its arrival on multiple smartphones.

Other Recently Introduced Features

In recent months, Instagram has been rolling out new features and enhancements to existing ones in a bid to improve the experience, especially for content creators. Last month, an update introduced multi-track support for Instagram Reels, allowing users to add up to 20 tracks in a single reel.

The introduction of Meta AI Studio also brought AI characters. As the name suggests, users can create an AI-powered character with a name, tagline, and description – information that will be used as a base for the creation of a mini chatbot. Furthermore, content creators on Instagram can also generate AI avatars of themselves which can respond to direct messages (DMs) and story replies.