Technology News

Instagram Might Soon Let You Share Another Users Profile on Your Story

Instagram's new feature is said to work similar to the existing “Add to Story” option.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2023 17:56 IST
Instagram Might Soon Let You Share Another Users Profile on Your Story

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram has recently added a bunch of new featureS

Highlights
  • Instagram may offer new story option soon
  • Instagram unveiled Stories back in 2016
  • Instagram has recently added a bunch of new features

Instagram unveiled Stories back in 2016. The feature lets users post photos and videos that vanish after 24 hours. Since its launch, this interactive feature has grown rapidly in popularity and become a game-changer for Instagram by hitting a daily user count of 500 million in 2019. Now, the Meta (formerly Facebook) owned photo and video-sharing platform is looking to introduce a new feature for Stories. Instagram might soon allow users to share another user's Instagram profile on their Stories. The upcoming feature was first spotted by a popular developer.

Noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) on X (formerly Twitter) has suggested that Instagram is working on a new feature that allows users to share other user's profiles on their Stories. This feature is said to work similar to the existing “Add to Story” option. Users can display another profile on their Instagram Story and invite followers to visit and follow the users account or page.

The screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows that Stories will show a “View Profile” button to invite viewers to visit the mentioned profile. This feature, once it goes live, is expected to help people share profiles and assist in increasing the profile visibility and follower count of content creators and influencers. Like the photos and videos shared in Stories, the profile invites are also expected to disappear after 24 hours and won't appear on the profile grid or in the feed.

Instagram has recently added a bunch of new features. It introduced song lyrics display functionality for reels providing more options to customise Reels with favourite tunes. The platform also unveiled new Reels editing tools including cropping and rotating of individual clips. 

The Meta-owned app has also expanded the Close Friends feature that allows users to share posts and reels to their main feed that will only be visible to people on the list. Meta is currently also offering a paid ad-free subscription for Instagram users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Story, Instagram Update, Instagram Features, Meta
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
From Barbie to Killers of the Flower Moon: The Best Movies of 2023

Related Stories

Instagram Might Soon Let You Share Another Users Profile on Your Story
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price Leak Promises More Affordable Flagships
  3. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leaked Online: See Here
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Gets Discounted in India: See New Price, Offers
  5. Motorola Executive Hints at New Razr, X-Series Smartphones Coming in 2024
  6. Realme Phone With Periscope Lens Teased for India; May Be Realme 12 Pro+
  7. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  8. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  9. PS Plus Free Games for January 2024 Announced
  10. iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 120W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Might Soon Let You Share Another Users Profile on Your Story
  2. WhatsApp Web to Soon Get Username Search Feature Without Sharing Phone Number to Increase Privacy: Report
  3. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; Said to Launch Soon
  4. Microsoft's Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Come in Arm, Intel Options With AI-Focused Tools: Report
  5. Apple Vision Pro 2 Said to Get Brighter, More Efficient RGB OLEDoS Displays From Samsung
  6. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leak Online Ahead of January 4 Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Receives a Discount in India: See New Price, Offers
  9. Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  10. IT Ministry to Block Binance, Kraken, More Crypto Websites After FIU Issues Show Cause Notice
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »