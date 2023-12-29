Instagram unveiled Stories back in 2016. The feature lets users post photos and videos that vanish after 24 hours. Since its launch, this interactive feature has grown rapidly in popularity and become a game-changer for Instagram by hitting a daily user count of 500 million in 2019. Now, the Meta (formerly Facebook) owned photo and video-sharing platform is looking to introduce a new feature for Stories. Instagram might soon allow users to share another user's Instagram profile on their Stories. The upcoming feature was first spotted by a popular developer.

Noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) on X (formerly Twitter) has suggested that Instagram is working on a new feature that allows users to share other user's profiles on their Stories. This feature is said to work similar to the existing “Add to Story” option. Users can display another profile on their Instagram Story and invite followers to visit and follow the users account or page.

The screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows that Stories will show a “View Profile” button to invite viewers to visit the mentioned profile. This feature, once it goes live, is expected to help people share profiles and assist in increasing the profile visibility and follower count of content creators and influencers. Like the photos and videos shared in Stories, the profile invites are also expected to disappear after 24 hours and won't appear on the profile grid or in the feed.

Instagram has recently added a bunch of new features. It introduced song lyrics display functionality for reels providing more options to customise Reels with favourite tunes. The platform also unveiled new Reels editing tools including cropping and rotating of individual clips.

The Meta-owned app has also expanded the Close Friends feature that allows users to share posts and reels to their main feed that will only be visible to people on the list. Meta is currently also offering a paid ad-free subscription for Instagram users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland.

