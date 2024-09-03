Technology News
English Edition

UPI Circle Feature With Access to Secondary User Payments Rolled Out in India by NPCI

UPI Circle allows users to assign trusted secondary users to let them access their UPI accounts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 15:29 IST
UPI Circle Feature With Access to Secondary User Payments Rolled Out in India by NPCI

Photo Credit: Unsplash/David Dvoracek

Recently, Google Pay announced the integration of UPI Circle in its payments app

Highlights
  • With UPI Circle, users can make payments even without a UPI account
  • NPCI says parents can use the feature to empower their children
  • Secondary users need to use app passcodes or biometrics for transactions
Advertisement

UPI Circle, the latest innovation in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was rolled out by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) last week. The feature allows UPI users to enable trusted people by letting them have access to their accounts. This way, those even without a UPI account can make transactions with the payment instrument. As per NPCI, the feature is aimed at empowering secondary users who might be financially dependent to access UPI. Last week, Google Pay announced that it will be integrating the feature into its payment app in the country.

NPCI Rolls Out UPI Circle

In a post, NPCI detailed the feature. As per the agency, UPI Circle will allow primary users, who are defined as people with a UPI account linked with their bank account, to authorise secondary users, who may or may not have a UPI account, to perform transactions from the primary user's account. The feature does come with layers of intervention and security measures.

With the UPI feature, primary users can go to the UPI app of their choice and add the secondary users by scanning a QR code or entering a UPI ID. Manual entry of phone numbers is not allowed at present. Once that is done, secondary users can set up a UPI account and register themselves to use the feature. NPCI highlights that the user must secure the app with either passcodes or biometric authentication to be able to make transactions.

There are two divisions for secondary users as well — partial delegation and full delegation. Partial delegation will require the primary user to approve the transaction every time before the payment can be made. With full delegation, secondary users will have a maximum monthly limit, but they can independently make transactions without requiring permission.

NPCI has set the maximum monthly delegation limit at Rs. 15,000 where a single transaction cannot exceed Rs. 5,000. Also, for the first 24 hours, the secondary user will have a limit of Rs. 5,000. The agency claims that the primary user will have the option to monitor the activity of the secondary users on the app. A primary user can set different maximum limits (under Rs. 15,000) for different secondary users.

Notably, a primary user can add up to five secondary users, however, a secondary user can only accept a single primary user. The primary user can also revoke access to the secondary user at any given time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NPCI, UPI Circle, India, UPI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Design, Key Features Revealed

Related Stories

UPI Circle Feature With Access to Secondary User Payments Rolled Out in India by NPCI
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. HP Victus Special Edition Laptops Launched in India: See Price
  3. Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Huawei Mate XT Will Be the Company's First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone
  5. GoPro to Launch Two New Hero Action Cameras on September 4
  6. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Include a Redesigned Gaming Mode
  7. iPhone 15 Plus Now Available in India at Rs. 75,999 Via Flipkart: See Offers
  8. OpenAI Might Be Developing In-House AI Chipsets
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Run on This Chipset
  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Sale in India Starts on This Date: See Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Video Suggests New Coffee Colour Option and Camera Changes
  2. UPI Circle Feature With Access to Secondary User Payments Rolled Out in India by NPCI
  3. Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s Charging Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of September 5 Launch
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Developing Proprietary AI Chipsets, Said to Be Manufactured by TSMC
  7. Explained: Coinbase CEO’s Demonstration of First AI-to-AI Crypto Transaction
  8. Rocksteady Studios Reportedly Hit With Layoffs After Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Sells Poorly
  9. Semiconductor Body ESIA Calls for EU 'Chips Envoy', More Support
  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Go on Sale in India on September 4: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »