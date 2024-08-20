Reliance Jio is making it easier for its subscribers to watch TV on multiple devices, with the launch of the JioTV+ app on Android, Apple and other TVs powered by Amazon's Fire OS. The app was previously accessible exclusively via the Jio set-top box (STB) that came bundled with the Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber connections. The telecom operator has now announced that subscribers can now watch over 800 digital TV channels across multiple languages and genres via a single login using the JioTV+ app.

JioTV+ App Now Available on Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire OS

In a press release, Reliance Jio announced that its JioTV+ streaming app is available on all leading smart TV platforms. It features a single login for over-the-top (OTT) apps, modern guides, smart remote compatibility, and personalised recommendations. Users can also browse through content using language and category filters.

JioTV+ user interface

Photo Credit: Jio

The JioTV+ app offers access to 800 digital TV channels across categories such as news, entertainment, sports, music, kids, business and devotional. Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber subscribers will also be able to consume content from 13 popular OTT apps such as JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5 and FanCode. It also features a kid's section which is claimed to offer specially curated content for kids.

Users can download the JioTV+ app via the Google Play Store for Android TV devices, and follow the same steps to get the app for Apple TV or TVs powered by Amazon's Fire OS.

JioTV+ App Eligibility

Not all Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber subscribers will be able to access the new app. It is only available for users subscribed to the following eligible plans:

JioAirFiber: all plans JioFiber Postpaid: Rs. 599, Rs. 899 and above JioFiber Prepaid: Rs. 999 and above

According to Reliance Jio, the JioTV+ app is available to download on Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Firestick TV. Support for LG OS-powered TVs will be rolled out soon.

However, those owning Samsung TVs that aren't running on Android TV won't be able to access the app, as it is not available on Samsung's operating system. Users without a smart TV will need to purchase an STB as an add-on to access it.