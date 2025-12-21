A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans To Stream Soon on Crunchyroll

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans is an upcoming Japanese Novel series that has recently announced its release date. The trailer has just dropped in and the anticipation for the series has certainly leveled up. This show will revolve around a former teacher who has suffered trauma and takes a job at a school in the mountains. However, his life turns upside down when he learns that students he is teaching are demi-humans. What unfolds next is a complete rollercoaster of emotions and chaos.

When and Where to Watch A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

The series will make a debut in January 2026, only on Crunchyroll. The viewers will need an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

This novel series revolves around a misanthropic former teacher named Rei Hitoma (Voiced by Toshiki Masuda), who had his past traumas that enabled him to hate humans. Soon, he takes a job at a mountain school to teach humanity. However, his life turns upside down when he learns that he is educating demi-humans, who are seeking to learn humanity and become better versions of humans. The series will further explore his experiences with the demi-humans and how the connection between a teacher and students will bring hope and learning to change his perception.

Cast and Crew of A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

This anime series has been written by Katsuhiko Takayama, while the direction has been done by Akira Iwanaga. The voices have been delivered by Toshiki Masuda, Sora Amamiya, Saori Onishi, Rui Tanabe, and more. The music composer of the series is Makoto Miyazaki.

Reception of A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

This is an upcoming series that is set to land in January 2026; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.