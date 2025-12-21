Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Captures Gas Escaping Sideways Spiral Galaxy NGC 4388 in Virgo Cluster

Hubble captures gas escaping NGC 4388, revealing effects of a black hole and intracluster medium.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 December 2025 18:33 IST
Hubble Captures Gas Escaping Sideways Spiral Galaxy NGC 4388 in Virgo Cluster

Photo Credit: NASA

Gas streams from NGC 4388 as it moves through the Virgo cluster, seen in Hubble’s latest image.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hubble reveals gas escaping NGC 4388 in Virgo cluster
  • Black hole and cluster environments ionise galaxy gas
  • The edge-on view shows plumes shaped by motion and shocks
Advertisement

An image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows gas being stripped from the edge-on spiral galaxy NGC 4388, which is about 60 million light-years away and lies in the Virgo cluster. The image shows a glowing plume of gas streaming from the galaxy's disk as it moves through the hot intracluster medium that fills the space between galaxies. This unexpected feature, not seen in previous Hubble images, highlights the combined effects of the galaxy's motion and energetic processes at its centre, where a supermassive black hole likely powers part of the ionisation seen in the gas.

Hot Cluster Gas and Black Hole Strip Material from Galaxy NGC 4388

According to a NASA/ESA report, NGC 4388's movement through the Virgo cluster causes pressure from hot intracluster gas to strip material from the galaxy's disk. The luminous plume is partly powered by radiation from the galaxy's central black hole, with shock waves potentially ionising gas further afield. The new picture uses several wavelengths and makes these filaments stand out even more, which will help ongoing research on galaxies with active black holes.
Seen almost edge-on, NGC 4388 provides a rare glimpse of how the cosmic web strips galactic gas from galaxies.

Multi-Wavelength Observations of NGC 4388 Reveal Black Hole-Driven Galactic Plumes

Studying such plumes is enabling astronomers to build a picture of galaxy evolution, and of the effect their central supermassive black holes are having on the surrounding material.


By multi-wavelength studies, data averaged from many observing programs was combined in the image, illustrating how this new facility will have access to hidden structures. With NGC 4388 already on the move in Virgo, such observations suggest a rich interplay between galaxies and their environments.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, NGC 4388, Virgo cluster
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
All India Rankers Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Hubble Captures Gas Escaping Sideways Spiral Galaxy NGC 4388 in Virgo Cluster
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kabul Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This Thriller Series
  2. Hubble spots gas escaping NGC 4388 in Virgo galaxy cluster
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures Gas Escaping Sideways Spiral Galaxy NGC 4388 in Virgo Cluster
  2. NASA’s PUNCH Watches Comet Lemmon Respond to the Sun’s Powerful Influence
  3. All India Rankers Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  4. Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Pothineni’s Telugu Film
  5. Kabul Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  6. Love Me Love Me OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Pernikahan Dini Gen Z Now Streaming on OTT: A Teen Drama on Love, Choices, and Life-Changing Consequences
  8. A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans To Stream Soon on Crunchyroll
  9. Electricity-Driven Nitrogen Insertion Opens a Sustainable Path to Drug-Ready Heterocycles
  10. 90s - A Middle Class Biopic Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »