Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Pothineni’s Telugu Film

Andhra King Taluka is a Telugu-language commercial entertainer that blends action, emotion, romance, and drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 December 2025 15:29 IST
Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Pothineni's Telugu Film

Photo Credit: Netflix

Andhra King Taluka is a Telugu entertainer starring Ram Pothineni. Know plot, cast, OTT release, trailer

Highlights
  • Telugu commercial entertainer with action, emotion, and romance
  • Strong focus on South Indian fan culture
  • Ram Pothineni in a powerful fan-driven role
Andhra King Taluka is a Telugu film which is a commercial entertainer and blends with actions, emotions, romance, and lots of drama. The story focuses on the fan culture in South Indian cinema. The movie shows a heartfelt tribute to sharing the bond between filmstars and their fans. It showcases how an ordinary person's life changes from admiration, dreams and loyalty. With a mass appeal, this narrative is about the emotional feeling and also provides entertainment. The story is quite gripping to watch for those who admire stars.

When and Where to Watch Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka will premiere on December 25, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix India.

Trailer and Plot of Andhra King Taluka

The trailer of the movie shows the high energy in emotions, romance, and the celebrity tone. It has the main lead, who is a complete admirer of a filmstar, and he considers him his role model. The story of the movie is about a passionate fan who always thinks about the celebrity whom he admires blindly. When the story moves ahead, he can realise the difference between admiring and blindly following someone and having his own dreams.

Cast and Crew of Andhra King Taluka

Ram Pothineni is the male lead, and the female lead is played by Bhagyashri Borse. The supporting cast includes Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Tulsi. The direction is by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythori Movie Makers.

Reception of Andhra King Taluka

There is a lot on social media about this movie as it showcases the real world of a fan. It has been loved by the viewers. With an IMDb rating of 7.3, which is above average.

Further reading: OTT, NETFLIX, storytelling
Electricity-Driven Nitrogen Insertion Opens a Sustainable Path to Drug-Ready Heterocycles

