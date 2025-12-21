Love Me Love Me OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Based on the International Bestseller novel, Love Me Love Me is an Italian original film that is soon making its debut on digital screens. The film is an adult romance drama that will unlock a new level of obsession with a desirable plot and a strong star cast. This movie will follow a young woman who moves to Italy and begins her studies at a new elite school. However, her fondness for a troubled boy will uncover hidden secrets and realities of others at the school.

When and Where to Watch Love Me Love Me

This film will be released on Amazon Prime Video in February 2026. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Love Me Love Me

Prime Video has recently revealed a teaser of its upcoming Italian-English original film, Love Me Love Me. This film will revolve around June, a young woman who moves to Italy after witnessing the loss of her brother. While she joins her new Elite School, she falls for a charming boy named James, who is troubled and plays underground MMA. However, she soon begins dating his best friend, Will, only to become a part of their lives. As she delves deeper into their lives, she learns what seems perfect isn't at all. June is then confronted by hidden secrets, past revelations, and more. Now, she must choose where her heart leads.

Cast and Crew of Love Me Love Me

Written by Veronica Galli and Serena Tateo, this film stars Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci in the key roles. Roger Kumble has handled the direction, while production has been done by Lotus Production in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

Reception of Love Me Love Me

The film is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.