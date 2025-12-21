Technology News
English Edition

Love Me Love Me OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Love Me Love Me is an upcoming romance film that is set to release in February 2026, on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 December 2025 13:28 IST
Love Me Love Me OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Adult romance where a woman chooses between obsession, reality, and love forever

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Love Me Love Me is an Italian-English Romance drama film
  • It has been produced in association with Amazon MGM Studios
  • Streaming begins in February 2026, on Prime Video
Advertisement

Based on the International Bestseller novel, Love Me Love Me is an Italian original film that is soon making its debut on digital screens. The film is an adult romance drama that will unlock a new level of obsession with a desirable plot and a strong star cast. This movie will follow a young woman who moves to Italy and begins her studies at a new elite school. However, her fondness for a troubled boy will uncover hidden secrets and realities of others at the school.

When and Where to Watch Love Me Love Me

This film will be released on Amazon Prime Video in February 2026. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Love Me Love Me

Prime Video has recently revealed a teaser of its upcoming Italian-English original film, Love Me Love Me. This film will revolve around June, a young woman who moves to Italy after witnessing the loss of her brother. While she joins her new Elite School, she falls for a charming boy named James, who is troubled and plays underground MMA. However, she soon begins dating his best friend, Will, only to become a part of their lives. As she delves deeper into their lives, she learns what seems perfect isn't at all. June is then confronted by hidden secrets, past revelations, and more. Now, she must choose where her heart leads.

Cast and Crew of Love Me Love Me

Written by Veronica Galli and Serena Tateo, this film stars Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci in the key roles. Roger Kumble has handled the direction, while production has been done by Lotus Production in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

Reception of Love Me Love Me

The film is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Love Me Love Me, romance film, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 15T Display, Camera, and More Details Leaked Online
Electricity-Driven Nitrogen Insertion Opens a Sustainable Path to Drug-Ready Heterocycles

Related Stories

Love Me Love Me OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kabul Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This Thriller Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures Gas Escaping Sideways Spiral Galaxy NGC 4388 in Virgo Cluster
  2. NASA’s PUNCH Watches Comet Lemmon Respond to the Sun’s Powerful Influence
  3. All India Rankers Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  4. Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Pothineni’s Telugu Film
  5. Kabul Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  6. Love Me Love Me OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Pernikahan Dini Gen Z Now Streaming on OTT: A Teen Drama on Love, Choices, and Life-Changing Consequences
  8. A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans To Stream Soon on Crunchyroll
  9. Electricity-Driven Nitrogen Insertion Opens a Sustainable Path to Drug-Ready Heterocycles
  10. 90s - A Middle Class Biopic Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »