Curiosity Explores Polygon-Covered Rocks in Monte Grande Hollow During Sols 4743-4749

Curiosity explores polygon-bearing rocks in Monte Grande hollow, mapping fractures and analyzing Martian bedrock composition.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 December 2025 20:34 IST
Curiosity Explores Polygon-Covered Rocks in Monte Grande Hollow During Sols 4743-4749

Photo Credit: NASA

Curiosity captures polygonal features on Monte Grande hollow bedrock, offering new data

Highlights
  • Martian polygons mapped in Monte Grande hollow
  • Curiosity uses MAHLI, APXS, and ChemCam for analysis
  • High-resolution imaging supports 3D modeling of fractures
NASA's Curiosity rover resumed its examination of the Monte Grande hollow on Sols 4743-4749, investigating polygon-covered bedrock until the outcrop was out of sight. The drive from the Nevado Sajama drill site enabled new imaging of the hollow floor and walls. This mini-campaign aims to map the hollow-to-ridge transect and analyze the composition of the exposed bedrock. Polygonal patterns on a neighbouring block were revealed for the first time, showing protruding fracture-filling materials and contrasting textures with previously studied strata. MAHLI mosaics and APXS and ChemCam LIBS observations were planned to study polygon centres and ridges, while Mastcam gathered stereo images of nearby walls.

Mars Rover Targets Monte Grande Hollow to Uncover Bedrock Composition and Geological History

According to a NASA report, the team has targeted the polygon centres and ridges for APXS and ChemCam LIBS measurements to determine composition. Mastcam stereo imaging will capture nearby hollow walls and floor blocks, while freshly scuffed bedrock exposed during rover movement is also being analysed. MARDI “sidewalk” imaging on one Sol 4748 will document the ground beneath the rover as it approaches the hollow walls, enabling future contact science investigations.

These observations aim to clarify relationships between polygonal surfaces, underlying chaotic textures, and fracture-filling materials, improving understanding of Martian bedrock formation and the geological history of the Monte Grande hollow.

Curiosity Maps Martian Polygons to Unlock Gale Crater's Geological Complexity

Curiosity is systematically investigating the polygon-bearing blocks, and with each dataset, we get a better idea of Martian surface processes, fracture mechanics, and compositional diversity that drives this complex geological landscape in Gale Crater.

Further reading: Mars rover, Monte Grande, Gale Crater
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Betelgeuse and the Crab Nebula Reveal Stellar Death and Rebirth in Multi-Telescope Views

Latest Tech News »