NASA's Curiosity rover resumed its examination of the Monte Grande hollow on Sols 4743-4749, investigating polygon-covered bedrock until the outcrop was out of sight. The drive from the Nevado Sajama drill site enabled new imaging of the hollow floor and walls. This mini-campaign aims to map the hollow-to-ridge transect and analyze the composition of the exposed bedrock. Polygonal patterns on a neighbouring block were revealed for the first time, showing protruding fracture-filling materials and contrasting textures with previously studied strata. MAHLI mosaics and APXS and ChemCam LIBS observations were planned to study polygon centres and ridges, while Mastcam gathered stereo images of nearby walls.

Mars Rover Targets Monte Grande Hollow to Uncover Bedrock Composition and Geological History

According to a NASA report, the team has targeted the polygon centres and ridges for APXS and ChemCam LIBS measurements to determine composition. Mastcam stereo imaging will capture nearby hollow walls and floor blocks, while freshly scuffed bedrock exposed during rover movement is also being analysed. MARDI “sidewalk” imaging on one Sol 4748 will document the ground beneath the rover as it approaches the hollow walls, enabling future contact science investigations.

These observations aim to clarify relationships between polygonal surfaces, underlying chaotic textures, and fracture-filling materials, improving understanding of Martian bedrock formation and the geological history of the Monte Grande hollow.

Curiosity Maps Martian Polygons to Unlock Gale Crater's Geological Complexity

Curiosity is systematically investigating the polygon-bearing blocks, and with each dataset, we get a better idea of Martian surface processes, fracture mechanics, and compositional diversity that drives this complex geological landscape in Gale Crater.