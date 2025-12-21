Technology News
English Edition

Betelgeuse and the Crab Nebula Reveal Stellar Death and Rebirth in Multi-Telescope Views

Betelgeuse and the Crab Nebula show how stars die, explode, and enrich the universe with heavy elements.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 December 2025 19:34 IST
Betelgeuse and the Crab Nebula Reveal Stellar Death and Rebirth in Multi-Telescope Views

Photo Credit: NASA

The Crab Nebula composite shows expanding gas filaments from a supernova across multiple wavelengths.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Crab Nebula reveals gas from ancient supernova explosion
  • Betelgeuse shows late-stage evolution of a massive star
  • Stellar death spreads elements, triggering new star formation
Advertisement

The red supergiant in Orion, Betelgeuse, raised questions with its unprecedented dimming late last year over when it might explode as a supernova. Astronomers don't know for sure when that event will happen, but they can look very far into the future by studying an exploded star called the Crab Nebula, documented in 1054. The profuse, spindly gas clouds of the Crab Nebula that are seen in a composite image combining five telescopes at radio, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, and X-ray wavelengths demonstrate how dying stars spray heavy elements like iron, passing on increased richness to space and giving birth to new stars.

Crab Nebula and Betelgeuse Reveal How Massive Stars End and Enrich the Cosmos

According to a NASA report, the Crab Nebula image is constructed from the data of the Very Large Array, Spitzer, Hubble, XMM-Newton, and Chandra observatories. Observations have revealed not only a spinning neutron star and filaments formed in the supernova explosion, but also show that 642 light-years away, the impending supernova Betelgeuse can be used to study massive stellar evolution.
By analyzing stars like Betelgeuse and the Crab Nebula, it becomes clear how supernovae spread elements, as well as filaments that trigger new star formations.

Betelgeuse and Crab Nebula Offer Insights into Stellar Life Cycles and Cosmic Evolution

Betelgeuse and the Crab Nebula are a natural laboratory for investigating the life cycle of stars and designing models of massive star evolution.

This multi-telescope view underscores the power of combining information from across the electromagnetic spectrum to piece together the full story of stellar death and rebirth, from surface changes to explosive remnants expanding across space.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Betelgeuse, Crab Nebula, supernova
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hubble Captures Gas Escaping Sideways Spiral Galaxy NGC 4388 in Virgo Cluster

Related Stories

Betelgeuse and the Crab Nebula Reveal Stellar Death and Rebirth in Multi-Telescope Views
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kabul Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This Thriller Series
  2. Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka Premieres on Netflix This December
#Latest Stories
  1. Betelgeuse and the Crab Nebula Reveal Stellar Death and Rebirth in Multi-Telescope Views
  2. Hubble Captures Gas Escaping Sideways Spiral Galaxy NGC 4388 in Virgo Cluster
  3. NASA’s PUNCH Watches Comet Lemmon Respond to the Sun’s Powerful Influence
  4. All India Rankers Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  5. Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Pothineni’s Telugu Film
  6. Kabul Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Love Me Love Me OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  8. Pernikahan Dini Gen Z Now Streaming on OTT: A Teen Drama on Love, Choices, and Life-Changing Consequences
  9. A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans To Stream Soon on Crunchyroll
  10. Electricity-Driven Nitrogen Insertion Opens a Sustainable Path to Drug-Ready Heterocycles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »