Technology News
English Edition

Kabul Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Kabul is an intense political thriller series that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The series is set when the Americans and NATO withdrew from Afghanistan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 December 2025 14:29 IST
Kabul Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Unusual journey follows family escaping Afghanistan amid NATO and American withdrawal chaos

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kabul is an intense political thriller series
  • It is a six-part series that is available in the English language
  • Streaming now, only on Lionsgate Play
Advertisement

Created by Olivier Demangel and Thomas Finkielkraut, Kabul is a political thriller drama series that is highly intense and a complete entertainer. This series is set against the backdrop of Afghanistan, during the time of August 2021, when NATO and the Americans withdrew, and the Taliban further took over the country. The sequences are crafted with the experiences of the Afghan family, human stories of survival, and changing facets of the European soldiers and other political forces. The concept will take the viewers deeper into the chaos.

When and Where to Watch Kabul

This is a six-part series that is now available to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kabul

The storyline centres around the Nazany family, who find themselves in trouble when the Americans and their alliance with NATO decide to withdraw from Afghanistan. It follows Zahara Nazany (Played by Darina Al Joundi), who becomes an instant target of the Taliban due to her past association as a prosecutor of terrorists. On the other hand, her husband, Baqir (Vassilis Koukalani), is finding a way out to escape the chaos. However, things take a turn when their daughter rejects the idea of leaving the country and serving as a doctor, and the son undertakes a secret, deadly mission. What unfolds next is a blend of chaotic twists and turns.

Cast and Crew of Kabul

Directed by Kasai Adamik and Olja Chajdas, this series stars Darina Al Joundi, Vassilis Koukalani, Shervin Alenabi, Hannah Abdoh, Jonathan Zaccai, and more in prominent roles. The music has been composed by Flemming Nordkrog, while the cinematographer is Mateusz Wichlacz.

Reception of Kabul

This series premiered in France in the month of March 2025. The IMDb rating of Kabul is 7.4/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kabul, thriller series, family, imdb, Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Love Me Love Me OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Electricity-Driven Nitrogen Insertion Opens a Sustainable Path to Drug-Ready Heterocycles
Kabul Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. OnePlus 15T Display, Camera, and More Details Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Pothineni’s Telugu Film
  2. Kabul Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Love Me Love Me OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  4. Pernikahan Dini Gen Z Now Streaming on OTT: A Teen Drama on Love, Choices, and Life-Changing Consequences
  5. A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans To Stream Soon on Crunchyroll
  6. Electricity-Driven Nitrogen Insertion Opens a Sustainable Path to Drug-Ready Heterocycles
  7. 90s - A Middle Class Biopic Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Series
  8. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. OnePlus 15T Display, Camera, and More Details Leaked Online
  10. Industry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »