Created by Olivier Demangel and Thomas Finkielkraut, Kabul is a political thriller drama series that is highly intense and a complete entertainer. This series is set against the backdrop of Afghanistan, during the time of August 2021, when NATO and the Americans withdrew, and the Taliban further took over the country. The sequences are crafted with the experiences of the Afghan family, human stories of survival, and changing facets of the European soldiers and other political forces. The concept will take the viewers deeper into the chaos.

When and Where to Watch Kabul

This is a six-part series that is now available to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kabul

The storyline centres around the Nazany family, who find themselves in trouble when the Americans and their alliance with NATO decide to withdraw from Afghanistan. It follows Zahara Nazany (Played by Darina Al Joundi), who becomes an instant target of the Taliban due to her past association as a prosecutor of terrorists. On the other hand, her husband, Baqir (Vassilis Koukalani), is finding a way out to escape the chaos. However, things take a turn when their daughter rejects the idea of leaving the country and serving as a doctor, and the son undertakes a secret, deadly mission. What unfolds next is a blend of chaotic twists and turns.

Cast and Crew of Kabul

Directed by Kasai Adamik and Olja Chajdas, this series stars Darina Al Joundi, Vassilis Koukalani, Shervin Alenabi, Hannah Abdoh, Jonathan Zaccai, and more in prominent roles. The music has been composed by Flemming Nordkrog, while the cinematographer is Mateusz Wichlacz.

Reception of Kabul

This series premiered in France in the month of March 2025. The IMDb rating of Kabul is 7.4/10.